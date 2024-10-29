This gamer bought 24 years' worth of PlayStation Plus to avoid price hikes

A dedicated PlayStation player has revealed they purchased 24 years' worth of PlayStation Plus for up to $2000 to avoid price hikes.

User 'On_Reddit_In_Class' shared their commitment on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page alongside a screenshot of their 24-year subscription, which won't expire until 2048, explaining that they will be gaming for the rest of their life and wanted to avoid "absurd" price increases (via IGN).

"I decided to stack PS Plus subscriptions until 2048 because of the absurd price increases the past few years," the user said. "I figure that I’ll probably be gaming for most of my life so it would save a good bit of money."

With another screenshot, the Redditor showed how they were able to load up on PS Plus Essentials subscriptions and then upgrade it to PS Plus Premium for just $199.

"Just wanted to share as I figure you guys would get a kick out of it," they added.

PS Plus Essential is $79.99 per year, meaning the 24-year ongoing membership would cost the Redditor $1,919.76.

However, Sony offered the player an 89% discount to upgrade to a Premium subscription and charged On_Reddit_In_Class $199.99 instead of $1,889.75, bringing the total sum to $2,119.75.

Sony increased the subscription prices of its PlayStation Plus service in September 2023, hiking up the PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers by $20 each for a 12-month membership.

"This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service," the company explained at the time.