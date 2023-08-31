Sony is increasing the price of PS Plus subscriptions next week

Sony has announced that subscription prices of its PlayStation Plus service will increase in a matter of days, with all three tiers getting various - but not insignificant - price hikes.

The increase was announced in an official blog post revealing September's free games. The price jump will affect all regions, though each will be affected differently, and will come into effect from September 6, 2023 - next week.

For quick fire reference, here's how much the PS Plus subscription tiers currently cost for one year of each:

PlayStation Plus Essential: $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99

PlayStation Plus Extra: $99.99 / £83.99 / €99.99

Play Station Plus Premium: $119.99 / £99.99 / €119.99

And here's what the 12-month prices are going to be come September 6:

PlayStation Plus Essential: $79.99 / £59.99 / €71.99

PlayStation Plus Extra: $134.99 / £99.99 / €125.99

PlayStation Plus Premium: $159.99 / £119.99 / €151.99

Thus, these are pretty sizeable changes, however, you look at it, with some levels' prices rising to be that of the one that was previously above them. A complete re-categorization of prices and services. Or, from a percentage perspective, this represents a 33% increase in the US, and around a 20% increase for those in the UK and Europe.

If you're already a 12-month subscriber, you're safe until November 6, 2023, but everyone else will be affected on and from September 6 - be that additional subscriptions, upgrading, or downgrading.

Sony has confirmed that the 12-month options will still represent better value than stacking smaller subscriptions, for example. Still, there was no word on any extra benefits of changes to the tiers, despite Adam Michel, Director, Content Acquisition & Changes at SIE, adding in the blog post that "This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."

As a result of the price change, it's a great time to see if there are any PlayStation Plus deals and check out what the latest PlayStation Plus free games are.