Saints Row leads PS Plus Essential monthly games for September 2023

Sony has officially confirmed the line-up of monthly games that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download and keep as part of their subscription in September 2023. Active subscribers will be able to claim Saints Row (2023) , Black Desert -Traveler Edition and Generation Zero.

Subscribers will be able to claim the three games from Tuesday, September 5, and have until Monday, October 2 to do so. Black Desert - Traveler Edition and Generation Zero are both PS4 games, but both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the action-adventure Saints Row are being offered.

In her review, TechRadar Gaming’s staff writer, Cat Bussell, gave the 2023 Saints Row reboot three and a half stars out of five. Although she praised its “quippy dialogue” and “over-the-top combat worthy of a WWE title fight”, she criticized its opening section and tonal whiplash.

As per a news post on the PlayStation Blog, Generation Zero is an open-world adventure “set in a familiar but hostile open world of 1980s Sweden”. Players can duke it out against dangerous machines either alone or with up to three friends in online co-op.

Meanwhile, Black Desert – Traveler Edition is a fantasy MMORPG which includes “fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege wars, multiple character classes and combat types to specialize in”. Specifically, the Traveler Edition includes The Traveler Item Pack as an add-on, as well as the base game.

As for the August PS Plus Essential games (which are Death’s Door, Dreams, and PGA Tour 2K23), subscribers have until September 4 to claim them. Once claimed, you can download and play them at any time as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription.