Secretlab announces the Titan Evo NanoGen Edition featuring all-new softer materials

Gaming furniture manufacturer Secretlab has unveiled the Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition, a new variant of its hugely popular Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair. This model features all-new materials that have been designed with durability and plushness in mind.

The company is calling the new finish found on this model the Secretlab NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette and claims that it combines the resilience associated with a traditional leatherette and the softness of a plush material. The chair benefits from the new Secretlab NanoFoam Composite too, which is intended to provide a similar balance of support and comfort via a combination of a proprietary dual-layer foam mix and a lightweight microfoam top.

The chair is available in clean Pure White and Pure Black colorways and, in addition to its softer feel, the NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette offers enhanced UV resistance to ensure that its striking look doesn’t fade over time. “Specialty nanofibers” are also woven into the design to offer improved stain resistance, which is going to be especially good news if you have your eyes on that Pure White model.

The Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition comes paired with the Secretlab PlushCell Memory Foam Armrest Top out of the box, which is normally sold as a separate $79 / £65 add-on. These are a lot squishier than the usual Secretlab armrest tops and seem like a good match for the softer chair.

This is in addition to an enhanced Heavy Duty Edition armrest, which has a 50% greater adjustment range for more personalized comfort. As you would expect, the chair is still compatible with the existing line of CloudSwap accessories which would allow you to swap out your armrests for other designs if desired.

You can order the chair today via the Secretlab website and costs $799 / £669 for its regular size. This is $250 / £200 more than the standard Secretlab Titan Evo 2022. The XL model then comes in at $849 / £719.

Managing Editor Rob Dwiar has been testing the chair for a few weeks and has found it to be wonderfully comfortable and soft. You can read all about it in our new Secretlab Titan Evo NanoGen Edition review.

