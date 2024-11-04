Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5 Pro is the 'quintessential version' of the game

PlayStation has released a new trailer that shows off the pristine visuals of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 Pro. The game, which recently received a dedicated PS5 Pro mode, will run at 60 fps with additional ray tracing features.

In the trailer, senior art director Jacinda Chew describes how the developer’s desire to put “as much detail as we can into the characters and the environments” including the multitude of reflective surfaces found in real life was held back by the hardware limitations of the base PS5.

PS5 Pro Enhanced - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - YouTube Watch On

Senior creative director Bryan Intihar then adds that the final product was “a compromise between the creative vision and the technical limitations that we have”. In contrast, principle engine programmer Abdul Bezrati explains that the PS5 Pro “allows for higher fidelity” with “two to three times as fast” ray-tracing.

Bezrati also touches on the power of Playstation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling, which “frees up a lot of the GPU to render pure graphics but also improves the visuals.” Overall, the developer describes “the jump in quality, fidelity, the extra detail in the distance” as “just unbelievable”.

Intihar then goes a little further, saying that “when players play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5 Pro they are playing the quintessential version of the Spider-Man experience on the PS5”.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of many games that will receive enhancements on the upcoming console, which is available to pre-order now. Other confirmed PS5 Pro games include its predecessors Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, in addition to games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Resident Evil Village.

In addition to improvements to frame rate and resolution, some titles such as Gran Turismo 7 will even offer 8K resolution modes.

