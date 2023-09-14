No Man's Sky is having its "biggest month" in years, amid Starfield release

Hello Games has revealed that No Man's Sky has had its most successful month in years across all platforms.

Founder Sean Murray took to Twitter recently to share the milestone for the sci-fi sandbox RPG, saying, "7 years in and No Man's Sky is having its biggest month in the last few years! Across all platforms - PC, Xbox, Gamepass, Switch, PlayStation, Mac and VR. Welcome to the community."

According to SteamDB (via VG247), the game saw a spike in players from the beginning of August to September. On August 3 specifically, the game went from 7,200 players to over 34,000 by the end of the month, with the chart showing No Man's Sky currently has a steady a steady activity of players in-game.

7 years in and No Man's Sky is having its biggest month in the last few years! 💪Across all platforms - PC, XBox, Gamepass, Switch, PlayStation, Mac and VR 🙏 Welcome to the community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rNKMGFXoBSSeptember 11, 2023 See more

There are no player statistics for other platforms to compare to Steam, but it's worth mentioning that the game is on Xbox Game Pass, which could amount to the game's recent success.

The boost in players comes amid the recent release of Starfield. There's no way of knowing if this is due to players deciding to play No Man's Sky due to their disappointment in Bethesda's spacefaring RPG or if gamers have currently got a taste for space exploration.

Either way, both games are performing exceedingly well, with Starfield surpassing six million players within its first week, making it Bethesda's biggest-ever game launch. Notably, No Man's Sky celebrated its seventh anniversary, marking the occasion with its massive Echoes update, so plenty of players will be jumping back in to experience the new content.

Elsewhere, there's good news for Starfield players on PC, as Bethesda has confirmed that it will be adding Nvidia DLSS support to the game. The studio has already released a small hotfix to make improvements to Xbox Series X|S stability but is planning on releasing "a regular interval of updates" of community-requested features, starting with DLSS, a FOV slider, and more.

For more, check out our best RPGs list and the best single-player games you can play right now.