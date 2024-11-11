Sony executive says PS5 Pro pre-orders are “performing slightly stronger" than pre-orders for the PS4 Pro

PS5 Pro pre-orders are “slightly stronger” than the PS4 Pro

The console’s high price tag seems not to have impacted sales

PS5 is still on track to sell 18 million units by the end of the fiscal year

Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki has discussed the PlayStation 5 Pro at a recent conference after the company’s latest earnings release.

According to a new report by Nikkei Asia, Totoki described the PS5 Pro as “a high-end product targeted at core customers” which didn't have “a large sales plan to begin with.” He went on to say that he believes it is “performing slightly stronger than the pre-orders of the PS4 Pro during the same period”.

He then concludes that the console’s relatively high price tag is not “adversely affecting the product's sales plan."

The PS5 Pro released earlier this month and is now readily available to buy. It costs $699.99 / £699.99, a price that raised some eyebrows when it was initially revealed and led some to speculate that it could impact sales.

Unlike the original PS5, a disc drive and vertical stand is also not included with the PS5 Pro out of the box. These need to be purchased separately, which further increases the total investment for players who need them.

Totoki also commented on the sales of the PS5 as a whole, a figure that includes the PS5 Pro, and stated that it is on track to meet its sales target of 18 million units by the end of the fiscal year.

According to Totoki, this has so far been achieved “without implementing a permanent price drop as we did for the PS4,” which would suggest that there aren’t any plans for a major PS5 price cut to drive up sales in the near future.

Elsewhere, the developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 stated that the PS5 Pro version of the game was the “quintessential version”. Sony has also patented a PlayStation controller with a dedicated rewind button - which might hint at a new feature for an upcoming console or future PS5 controller.