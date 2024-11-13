Stellar Blade developer says PC sales are likely to “exceed” the PS5 version

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up is targeting a 2025 PC release per earnings report

It is expected to outsell the original PS5 version

The growth of Steam and success of Black Myth: Wukong as listed as contributing factors

Developer Shift Up has stated that a PC release of recent action-adventure title Stellar Blade is being considered for 2025.

The information comes from the company’s most recent earnings report, specifically its Q&A section. In response to a question about the “expected date of platform expansion” for the game, the developer said that “the release is being considered within 2025”.

Shift Up also expects that the PC version will outperform the original PlayStation version: “considering recent trends such as Steam’s expanding market share in the AAA game sector”. The huge success of Black Myth: Wukong, a soulslike from Chinese developer Game Science that sold 18 million copies within two weeks, is also listed as a contributing factor.

“We expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles,” the studio said. In response to another question, some interesting information was also shared about the potential future of the Stellar Blade franchise. Shift Up stated that it plans “to maintain the IP’s popularity” until the PC release by continuing to release “content patches and updates” such as the long-awaited Nier: Automata DLC.

We were big fans of Stellar Blade when it first released for PS5 on April 26 this year, awarding it a glowing four and a half stars. Our Stellar Blade review praised its deep combat system, which offers a wide range of possible moves, in addition to the stunning set pieces and top-notch environmental design.

Stellar Blade is one of the currently confirmed PS5 Pro games, offering special enhancements on the platform. PS5 Pro owners can experience two additional graphics modes: Pro and Pro Max. While Pro runs at a buttery-smooth 60 fps, Pro Max offers 4K resolution at around 50 fps. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of performance players will be able to squeeze out of any potential PC version.

