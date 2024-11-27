Save $155 on a top-rated gaming chair over Black Friday with our exclusive coupon code

One of the highest-rated gaming chairs we've ever reviewed has received a mega $130 discount for Black Friday, but you can save even more with our exclusive coupon.

The Typhon Hybrid Ergonomic Gaming Chair is currently on sale for just $374.99 (was $529.99) at Eureka Ergonomic when you use our exclusive discount code 'TECHRADAR' at checkout. That makes for a massive $155 saving in total - great news for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup over the Black Friday period.

Better still, the discount applies to all four colors of the chair. This means that you can choose between Gray, Red, Green, or, my personal pick, Blue without having to worry about paying a premium for your favorite.

Save a total of $155 with our exclusive coupon

We awarded this gaming throne a formidable four and a half out of five stars in our Typhon Ergonomic Gaming Chair review. We described it as one of the most comfortable gaming chairs around, thanks in no small part to its high level of adjustability.

If you want a chair that you can fully customize for the perfect ergonomic fit, then look no further. Like many of the best gaming chairs, it features 4D armrests, customizable seat depth, a self-adjusting backrest, and plenty of lumbar support.

We also liked the overall look, which is both stylish and functional. In fact, our only real complaint was the price tag, which we felt was creeping just a little too high given the stiff competition.

Luckily, this discount and coupon code completely eliminate this, bringing the cost of the chair down into much more mid-range territory where it can truly shine.

If you're outside of the US but still want to see if the chair is available near you, you can check out some of the latest deals in your region below.