Labor Day brings the fantastic SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 wireless gaming headset down to less than $100 for the first time

When it comes to wireless gaming headset deals, some shine brighter than others - and boy have we got one of those today.

One of my absolute favorite wireless gaming headsets - and one that only came out a couple of months ago, no less - has crashed to a record-low price and now falls into the 'less than $100' category. Cutting to it, the Nova 5 Wireless headset is currently down to $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99). This is an incredible price for a headset that offers so much and a great level of value even at its list price.

It's an excellent example of a great gaming find among retailers' Labor Day sales. You can find more details on the deal below, as well as what makes this headset so special in our eyes.

Today's best wireless gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Getting to call the Nova 5 a wireless headset that's priced at less than $100 is an excellent feeling - it really is one of the best headsets I've ever tested. At this lowest-ever price, the value is incredibly strong and I can't recommend it highly enough. The Xbox version (linked below) is also on offer and will get you the maximum level of multiplatform compatibility. PlayStation version: $119 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Xbox version: $106 at Amazon (was $129.99)

The Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is one of my favorite wireless gaming headsets of recent years and will be making a charge-up our guide very soon. It's one of my favorites for a number of reasons, not least is the sheer excellence in audio quality that it has right out of the box. It's also compatible with multiple platforms, with the Xbox version offering a headset that can work on all major gaming systems, it's lightweight and comfortable, and has an excellent companion app where you can choose from EQ presets tailor-made for games - and do so on the fly.

Depending on the particular variant of it, the Nova 5 will be a brilliant PS5 headset, PC headset, or Xbox Series X headset - or all three in one.

If you live outside the US or just want to compare prices at retailers, then our below price-finding tech will dig up and show the latest lowest prices of the headset no matter where you live.