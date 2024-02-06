Grab the JBL Quantum TWS noise-canceling gaming earbuds for less with this rare half-price deal

If you've been on the hunt for a new pair of gaming earbuds then heads up; the JBL Quantum TWS noise-canceling gaming earbuds have just dropped to a head-turning low price.

Right now, you can pick up the JBL Quantum TWS wireless gaming earbuds for just $74.95 at Amazon. That's a remarkable half-price saving off of the usual $149.95 retail rate. However, this isn't the only noteworthy gaming earbuds deal we're seeing today. The HyperX Cloud Earbuds 2 are enjoying a cool $10 discount, taking them down to just $29.99 while stocks last. This is a solid wired option if JBL's buds are out of your price range.

The JBL Quantum TWS gaming earbuds impressed us in our review, where we cited its excellent noise-canceling and "stellar sound quality." When playing some of the best PS5 games, we also noted the impressive low end which registered punchy bass during play. As a result, they make for a solid alternative if you can't quite afford the pricier Sony Inzone Buds which are ranked among the best gaming earbuds in our detailed buying guide.

JBL Quantum TWS noise-canceling gaming earbuds: was $149.95 now $74.95 at Amazon

Save $75 - At half price, this is an exceptional deal for the JBL Quantum TWS. For your money, expect effective noise-canceling and fantastic audio quality overall. Overall battery life may fall short compared to competing products, and they're sadly not compatible with Xbox consoles, but for those on PC, mobile and PS5 they're an incredibly solid option. Price check: Walmart - $74.95

After something a little cheaper? Check out this awesome discount on the HyperX Cloud Earbuds 2, also available at Amazon:

HyperX Cloud Earbuds 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The HyperX Cloud Earbuds 2 are matching their lowest ever price at Amazon right now. If you're not fussed about the wired-only, 3.5mm connectivity, then you'll find a comfortable and responsive pair of gaming earbuds that are perfect for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles. Price check: HP - $39.99

