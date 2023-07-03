Early Prime Day headset deals see the SteelSeries Arctis 9X at its lowest price ever

It looks like the gaming headset deals for Amazon's Prime Day are kicking off slightly early as the SteelSeries Arctis 9X headset drops to its lowest-ever price.

Currently, the SteelSeries Arctis 9X is selling for $132.85 at Amazon (was $193.50). This is 30% off the retail price and is also the lowest price we've ever seen this headset go - though for full disclosure the price has been somewhere between $170 and $180 in recent months, but it has spiked to around $200 recently too. These price fluctuations are commonplace - especially for a headset that's a little bit older now - but as we near Amazon Prime Day 2023, it's expected that prices will stay low.

The Arctis 9X is also on sale in the UK, with 28% off, taking the price down to £139.95 at Amazon (was £194.99). However, this isn't quite the lowest we've seen the Arctis 9X go, as the headset was as low as £100 in April this year. As a result, while the current price isn't bad, it may be worth waiting a few more days for Prime Day to officially start to see whether the price gets any lower.

We're expecting brilliant deals on tons of great headsets, so if you're in the market for something new be sure to check out our best Amazon Prime Day headset deals and top Prime Day gaming deals. Check out the best deals for the SteelSeries Arctis 9X and other great Xbox headsets in your region below.

Best early Prime Day gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless headset | was $193.50 now $132.85 at Amazon

Save $60.65 - This early Prime Day deal is one of the best headset deals we've seen so far as the Arctis 9X drops to its lowest-ever price a week before the sales are scheduled to kick off.



SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless headset: was £195 now £139.94 at Amazon

Save £55.06 - While this price isn't the lowest we've seen the Arctis 9X drop it is still a decent deal. However, if you're looking for some serious sales then it's worth waiting until Prime Day kicks off to see if the price will drop further.

In our 4-star SteelSeries Arctis 9X review, we said that the headset boasted great sound quality and a robust build. Thanks to its wireless connectivity and Bluetooth you can have in-game audio running while listening to music off your phone. "Playing through the familiar Halo 2 campaign while blasting "Got You" by Amyl and the Sniffers through our headset at the same time is a lovely experience that we recommend to pretty much anyone." However, it's important to note that this headset is now four years old and so no longer boasts state of the art technology.

The Arctis 9X is one of the best headsets for Xbox One and the best headsets for Xbox Series X too. With it also being a great PC headset, it's a great investment for those who like to switch between console and PC regularly.

More of today's best early Prime Day Xbox headset deals

If you're in the market for more Xbox headsets that won't break the bank then check out the best deals available thanks to our price comparison technology that automatically pulls in the best deals in your region.

If you're looking out for more than just headset deals, then rest assured we have you covered. Check out the Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Prime Day video game deals for even more great discounts.