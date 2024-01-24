Don’t miss out on this adorable pink gaming headset currently matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon

There are few headsets that are more eye-catching than the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, which comes in the manufacturer's adorable Quartz Pink colorway and features interchangeable RBG ears that can be swapped out to match the shape of a cat, bear, or bunny.

The unique design makes it absolutely perfect if you’re a streamer searching for a new way to give your facecam setup some more flair, but the headset is also a strong choice if you’re just someone searching for an adorable pink gaming accessory.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is currently matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon, where it's being sold for just $149.99 (was $199.99). That’s a $50 saving, leaving you with enough cash left over to pick up one of the best PC games to play. There's also a similarly excellent £55 saving over in the UK, where the headset is being sold for only £144.98 (was £199.99) also matches its lowest-ever price at Amazon for the region.

We awarded the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro four stars in our review, where we praised its high-quality gaming audio and the absolutely stunning aesthetic. One of our only complaints was about its high price tag, but this substantial discount puts it well ahead of the competition in that regard.

Today's best Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro deal

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a great discount on a superb wired gaming headset that is compatible with PC, PS5, and PS4. The unique pink look of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro makes is the perfect choice for streamers or those who want to add some more color to their gaming setup. UK price: was £199.99 now £144.98 at Amazon

Don't worry if you're outside of the US or UK. Here are the best Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro deals in your region:

