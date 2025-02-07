Don't miss our exclusive Razer deals where you can save up to 25% on essential gaming hardware
Fancy saving up to 25% off top Razer gaming hardware? We've got an exclusive promotional code for you, as Razer has teamed up with TechRadar gaming to offer a range of incredible discounts on some of the brand's most essential kit.
There are four Razer products you can save money on right now at this landing page, using the code FUTUREXRAZER at checkout. With the code, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro comes down to $149.99 (was $199.99), which is the biggest discount of the bunch.
You can also save 10% on the Razer Kitsune leverless fight pad, which is down to $269.99 (was $299.99) with the promo code. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller is reduced to $199.99 (was $249.99) for a 20% saving, and finally, the Razer Kishi Ultra mobile controller drops to $129.99 (was $149.99).
You can find deal blocks for all of these discounts below, and you've got until March 31 to make use of the promotional code. You can also use the code FUTURE5 to save 5% off any Razer product available on the website, though keep in mind this does not stack with the main promo code above.
Today's best Razer deals
It's one of Razer's most popular products - and not just because of those cute headband accessories. The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro boasts excellent sound quality and a crystal clear microphone, making it a top choice for gamers and streamers alike.
The most expensive product here and the one with the smallest discount. But this is an incredibly specialist piece of tech, designed first and foremost for fighting games. The leverless setup allows for quicker inputs overall, and pads like the Kitsune are a popular choice among professional fighting game players.
While it has been succeeded by the phenomenal Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, its predecessor is still an excellent controller and one of the few third-party PlayStation 5 gamepads we feel good about recommending. The promotional code takes it down to roughly the same price as the DualSense Edge, and Razer's controller boasts better battery life and an overall higher quality build.
Finally, here's one for all the mobile gamers. The Kishi Ultra is a bespoke controller for mobile devices, making it much easier to play mobile games like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile without needing to rely on awkward touch-based controls.
If you'd prefer to shop for a wider range of Razer products, you can use the code FUTURE5 to save 5% off any piece of kit on the website. This does not stack with the main promotional code, however, but can be used separately if you're doing a bit of a tech shopping spree.
So, should you use the code FUTUREXRAZER to shop for any of these Razer products? To help make your decision easier if you're on the fence, know that Razer gaming hardware routinely finds a way into many of our expertly tested buying guides.
You can find Razer products in our guides to the best Xbox controllers, the best wireless gaming headsets and the best gaming chairs. This is because Razer products are typically built to a high quality standard. They can be pricey, however, which is why deals such as this discount code are so valuable.
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best deals on Razer gaming hardware in your region.
