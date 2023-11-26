Beat Cyber Monday and grab my favorite Nintendo Switch controller at its lowest price yet

There’s only one more day to go until the Cyber Monday gaming deals get properly underway this year, with the sales event set to begin on November 27, but if you’re a regular Nintendo Switch player who enjoys using the console in handheld mode then you can already secure a brilliant bargain on one of my favorite Nintendo Switch controllers. An officially licensed accessory by the esteemed Nintendo peripheral manufacturer Hori, the Split Pad Compact is a super comfortable handheld grip that replaces your Joy-Con with something more akin to a traditional controller.

If you have larger hands like me, it’s a refreshingly comfortable way to play that has helped me enjoy longer gaming sessions without developing hand cramps. The controller’s thumbsticks, which are much larger than those found on the Joy-Con, are also a blessing for certain games. I find their increased size makes it much easier to aim when I play first-person shooter (FPS) titles like Overwatch 2 and Paladins on the platform. The controllers also feature back buttons, which can be quickly mapped using a handy button, and come in a wide range of appealing colors and designs.

While there are deals on the whole range, including the older Split Pad Pro controller, the best offer right now is on the Apricot Red version of the Split Pad Compact which is at its lowest ever price on Amazon. No matter which option you pick, however, all models are fully compatible with both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED systems.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Split Pad deals

Hori Split Pad Compact (Apricot Red): was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - This $18 saving takes the Apricot Red edition of the Hori Split Pad Compact down to a new lowest price on Amazon. Although it's not my favorite color on offer right now (that would be the Light Grey and Yellow version instead) it is currently the one with the highest discount which makes it easily the best choice if you just want to save on the accessory. Price check: $49.99 - Hori UK price: £34.97 at Currys

Hori Split Pad Compact (Gengar): was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A new lowest price on this colorful Pokémon inspired edition of the Hori Split Pad Compact. This is a comfortable handheld Nintendo Switch controller ideal for those with bigger hands and is the perfect gift for Pokémon fans thanks to the charming purple Gengar graphic. Price check: $45.99 - Best Buy UK price: was £54.99 now £49.99 at ShopTo

Hori Split Pad Pro (Black): was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - If you would prefer something a little larger, this older model of the Split Pad currently has a decent discount at Best Buy. Although this price is roughly $5 above the lowest we have seen this controller go for on Amazon (where it is currently out of stock), supply of this model is becoming increasingly hard to find so it is still worth picking up while you can if you prefer the bulkier design. Price check: Walmart - $49.88 UK price: £44.99 at Argos

