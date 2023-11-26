These Cyber Monday Pokémon deals are must buys for trainers of all ages

We've seen a huge number of Cyber Monday gaming deals pop up over the weekend and, with less than 24 hours until the event officially kicks off, we are expecting these deals to continue. So, if you feel like you didn't make the most of the savings on offer this year you've still got one more day to do so and we're seeing some fantastic discounts for Pokémon fanatics right now.

Off the back of all the Black Friday Pokemon deals, we're seeing savings on everything from trading cards to plushies and video games ahead of Cyber Monday. So, if there's a piece of merchandise you've had an eye on, or you've been waiting to purchase for the Pokemon trainer in your life, now might be the best chance you have at making a saving before the holidays.

For a card collector, we're seeing the 151 Ultra Premium collection box for only $95.99 at Walmart. While it might not be the most recent set, it's still one of the most sought after so a discount like this shouldn't be overlooked. But, if you do want something more recent, we're seeing a whole booster box for Paradox Rift reduced to $105 at Walmart.

So regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be a Pokemon deal for you this Cyber Monday. And, to make your shopping even easier and save you from having to sift through them yourself, we've pulled together all the very best below.

Pokémon TCG: Paradox Rift Booster Display Box: was $160.99 now $105 at Walmart

Save $55 - This is the lowest-ever price for the fantastic Paradox Rift Booster Display Box. Considering this is the newest set for TCG, this deal is almost unbelievable, especially given how many guaranteed rare cards a box will offer. Price Check: Amazon - $112.95

Pokémon Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box: was $101.95 now $69.97 at Walmart

Save $31 - While this is $10 off the lowest ever price thanks to low stocks it's rare to see this kind of discount, especially as this beloved set is nearing two years old now and still a fan favorite. Price Check: Newegg - $129

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection: was $129.99 now $95.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is a fantastic deal; it's amazing to see any discount on this Ultra Premium set, considering it technically only just released and rapidly gained popularity. Hopefully, this is a sign of more 151 deals to come. Price Check: Amazon - $106.92

Pokémon 2023 Holiday Calendar: was $49.99 now $33.24 at Amazon

Save $16 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular product. If you're getting into the festive mood, then be sure to add this item to your cart. It also makes for a great gift for any age! Price Check: Walmart - $49.97

But, if Pokémon cards aren't your gig, we are seeing serious savings on Pokémon video games and gaming accessories too. If you'd rather put yourself directly into the shoes of the very best Pokémon trainer - or deck out your setup so you're ready for the next adventure - then you'll want to check out these deals.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Double Pack (Nintendo Switch): was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $26 - This is the best time to jump on the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet bandwagon. Despite a shaky launch, it has gone a long way in improving bugs since then, and as it is at its lowest price, this is the best time to try it out - especially when you can get both games in a neat little package. Price Check: Target - $119.99

Pokémon Legends Arceus (Nintendo Switch): was $59.99 now $51.43 at Amazon

Save $8 - This is a brilliant price for a fantastic installment in the series. Arceus successfully switches up the somewhat dated story arc of Pokemon games, so if you're yet to try this might be your best opportunity to. Price Check: Walmart - $54.86

Pokémon Sword (Nintendo Switch): was $59.99 now $47.92 at Walmart

Save $11 - This is a great value price on an iconic title. If you're a fan of Pokémon games, then this is one of the best to check out, especially if you want to see the series' Nintendo Switch debut. Price Check: Amazon - $49.85

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this specific HORI split pad. If you're an avid Pokemon fan, this set makes a great addition to your setup and can be a more subtle nod to your favorite franchise. Price Check: Walmart - $67.95

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - This is the lowest we've ever seen this split pad pro go. It's a fantastic price and a great purchase for anyone who has a Nintendo Switch and loves Pokémon, but hates using the standard Joy-Con pair. Price Check: Walmart - $66.99

PowerA Enhanced Controller Pikachu Tie-Dye: was $27.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This is the lowest-ever price for the Nintendo Switch Pokemon-themed controller. If you're looking for another controller to add to your collection, then this is a great option, and it's perfect for players of all ages or any stand-in secondary players you may have. Price Check: Walmart - $19.39

