Fortnite FPS release date: here's when to expect Ballistic Mode

Fortnite first person mode is set to launch very soon indeed, after years of rumour and speculation. It's called Ballistic and is essentially a Search and Destroy mode, set on a brand new map.

What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite just launched its newest Chapter. We're now in Chapter 6 Season 1, which is titled Fortnite: Demon Hunters. It adds a whole new map to explore, new Hitscan weapons to master, as well as a Battle Pass filled with new skins and rewards. Not only that, but Fortnite OG is back, allowing players to jump back into the very first season, with a classic loot pool, and map.

Now that a brand new season of Fortnite has launched, there's a completely fresh map to try out, and the return of hitscan weapons. As part of the Demon Hunters update, there's a new Battle Pass to work through as well. It's regular refreshes like these that have cemented Fortnite onto our list of the best free games to play in 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite FPS release date, as well as fresh info on the new Skyline 10 map. As this is going to be an early access launch, there will likely be plenty more on Ballistic in the coming months. Once we hear more, we'll be sure to update this page.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's first-person mode launches on December 11, 2024. This is an early access launch, and is, for now, limited to one map and mode. It's likely that as this new mode progresses, we'll see more added in the future - but there's no official word on that yet.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

Fortnite Ballistic Mode map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ballistic Mode will have one map when it launches into Early Access on December 11, 2024. It's called Skyline 10 and can be seen in the image embedded above. By the looks of things, Skyline 10 is a futuristic city setting, akin to something like the Mega City POI from Fortnite Chapter 4. It's much more detailed than anything you'll find in battle royale, however, and is clearly designed to be more like a dedicated search and destroy map.

Fortnite Ballistic First Person Mode | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While we haven't heard too much on what's coming to Ballistic in the future yet, the official blog post does mention "new maps, weapons and features". For now, it's just Skyline 10, but we'll update once new maps are announced.

Fortnite Ballistic Mode - what to expect from Fortnite FPS

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ballistic is a 5v5, no-build mode where players must plant a bomb and then defend it from the opposing team, who are attempting to defuse the bomb.

There are no respawns in Ballistic — a round is over if the Rift Point Device explodes, or either team is fully eliminated. After 6 rounds, players will swap sides, giving defenders a chance to be attackers and vice-versa. The game is over when either team has won 7 rounds in total.

In terms of weapons, you start with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits. Additional Credits are earned by scoring eliminations and planting the bomb. You can then purchase new weapons and gear before the start of the next round, essentially building up your own loadout over time. There are Ranked and Unranked modes to try out, with backfill options available for the latter.