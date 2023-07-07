The Sony Inzone M3 monitor is at its lowest price ever, and Prime Day hasn't even started yet

If you're looking for a new competitive monitor with a fantastic design, clever functionality, and excellent gaming performance, look no further because the Sony Inzone M3 monitor just went on discount in the early Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales.

Down to its lowest ever price, the Sony Inzone M3 monitor is on sale for $468 at Amazon (was $529.99). This monitor is fantastic for those who own a PS5 and are looking to get something with a sleek design and phenomenal performance. However, it's still a high price to pay for a 1080p/240Hz monitor, so for PC players, there may be a better and cheaper option out there.

Unfortunately, if you're looking for an equally good deal for the Sony Inzone M3 monitor in the UK, you've missed the boat by only a few days. While the gaming monitor is on sale for £580.17 at Amazon (was £699.99), this isn't the lowest we've ever seen the price go; that was £510.27. Hopefully, as we near Prime Day, the price will drop again, so keeping your eyes peeled is worthwhile.

Sony Inzone M3

Was: $529.99

Now: $468 at Amazon

Key features: 1080p resolution, 240Hz, 27-inch, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio.



Price history: This is the lowest-ever price for the Sony Inzone M3. Despite it only being a 12% discount, this deal is definitely worth a look at if you're in the market for a new monitor. Review consensus: Despite being expensive for a 1080p gaming monitor, the Sony Inzone M3 is a good investment for competitive players thanks to its high refresh rate. However, it does compromise on image quality and internal speakers. TechRadar: 3 stars



Buy it if: You're a PS5 owner who prioritizes speed over resolution, is looking for a competitive edge, or you're someone who wants a fast and stylish 1080p monitor. Don't buy it if: You require larger image resolutions and aren't chasing speed, or if you want something larger or of a different aspect.



Sony Inzone M3 monitor: was £699.99 now £580.17 at Amazon

Save £119.82 - While this isn't the lowest we've seen the M3 go, it's a good sign of things to come. Hopefully, as we draw closer to Prime Day, the price will drop again, allowing us to take full advantage of the sales. Be sure to keep an eye on the page for any price changes.



Players can expect to see not only the best monitors for PS5 to go on sale during Prime Day 2023 but also the best monitors for Xbox Series X as well. The discounts should come to their peak during Prime Day itself. This sale runs from July 11 to 12, but we may see deals stay until the end of the week.

