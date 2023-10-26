Insomniac apologizes for getting Miles' flag wrong in Spider-Man 2: "Accurate representation matters"

Insomniac Games has released a patch for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which fixes the inaccurate flag in Miles Morales' apartment.

Earlier this week it was discovered that, when the player gets the chance to explore Miles' family home, they'll see a Cuban flag hung up on the living room wall, however, the problem is, Miles isn't Cuban, he's Puerto Rican.

Although the Cuban and Puerto Rico flags are similar in colors, it was easily noticeable and didn't represent Miles or his mother Rio. It was also puzzling, considering the fact that everything else in the apartment to symbolize his connection to Puerto Rico was accurate, as well as the fact that in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales the flag was portrayed correctly.

Soon after this was pointed out to Insomniac, director of community James Steveson confirmed that the team is currently working on a fix to address the glaring issue and it would be released in a future update.

Patch 1.001.003 officially went live today (October 26) and Insomniac has apologized for the mistake, saying in a statement on Twitter, "Today's patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag.

"We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future."

Alongside a resolution for the flag, the update has also improved stability and addressed an issue where models would not load properly after long play sessions - wherein a glitch would force players to turn into a white cube - as well as a bug that was making The Amazing 2 Suit's Spider logo appeared too bright.

Despite the issue with Miles' flag, the game has been doing incredibly well since launching on October 20. According to PlayStation, in just 24 hours, Spider-Man 2 managed to sell over 2.5 million copies making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game ever, overtaking last year's God of War: Ragnarök, as well as The Last of Us: Part 2.

