I'm a Hardware Editor and these are the best Prime Day deals I saw for under $50

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be drawing to a close but there are still plenty of awesome affordable gaming hardware deals to discover. Looking for the best cheap deals from Prime Day to level up your gaming experience? I've spent years hunting for the best offers as well as testing and reviewing gaming hardware for console and PC, and I've employed my knowledge and experience to bring you the best of the lot all under $50.

My roundup includes everything you need to get a full gaming setup at an affordable rate whether you're gaming on the Xbox Series X, PS5, or PC. That's why I've included some of my picks for the best PC gaming headsets under $50, as well as controllers, a keyboard, a gaming mouse, storage, and even an honest to god gaming desk for a wallet-friendly price below.

Many of the items featured in the deals below have passed by my desk at one point or another in the years I've been doing this, so I know what I'm talking about. With that said, we're all hard at work here at TRG bringing you all the latest and greatest Prime Day gaming deals that touch on just about everything you could ever want from the hardware and software side. We're also rounding up all the best Prime Day video game deals if you want to bag yourself a wealth of new experiences without breaking the bank, too.

Best Prime Day gaming hardware deals under $50

Gaming headsets

HyperX Cloud Stinger: was $50 now $19.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - This is one of my favorite budget gaming headsets whether you're playing on PC or consoles, and it's made even better by this historic lowest-ever price, too. For under $20, you're getting a rock-solid wired model.



JBL Quantum 400: was $100 now $49.95 at Amazon

Save 50% - Coming in just under budget, the JBL Quantum 400 headset is ideal for competitive gaming as it features 50mm audio drivers, a flip-to-mute boom microphone as well as the option to plug in via USB or 3.5mm. This means it can be used on a PC or your console or choice at a price that's hard to argue with.



Controllers

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller: was $45 now $25.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - If you're in the market for a replacement controller for your Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC then you can't really go wrong with this all-time lowest rate on the PowerA Spectra pad. Not only is it officially licensed by Microsoft so the quality is consistent, but it also features not only RGB but also remappable buttons in a gamepad well under the $30 mark.



DualShock 4: was $60 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 17% - If you're still an avid PS4 gamer or want something serviceable and wireless to use on the PC then the DualShock 4 is pretty bulletproof at this price. At a time when the OEM pads are getting harder to come by, this offer shouldn't be missed if you want the real deal.



PC hardware

STHOUYN 42” Gaming Desk: was $80 now $29.99 at Amazon

Save 63% - The massive discount on this particular gaming desk makes me comfortable recommending this budget model which is about as cheap as gaming desks come. For less than $30, you're getting a sizable space for your consoles, monitors, and PC, which also comes equipped with a cable management tray, headphone hook, and drinks holder, too.



Logitech G502 HERO: was $80 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save 56% - At better than half price, the Logitech G502 Hero is an absolute bargain at under the $35 mark. While it was only cheaper once during the Winter Sales events, by less than $5, I'm still comfortable recommending this all-star mouse with the saving in mind.



Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $80 now $44.99 at Amazon

Save 44% - Simply put, I haven't seen many RGB mechanical keyboards selling under $50 which really makes the Redragon K556 stand out from the competition. Usually, you're lucky to find a membrane for this rate, so this one is a definite step up.



Samsung T7 Shield 500GB: was $95 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save 47% - This is one of my all-time favorite external SSDs for its speed, build quality and sequential performance, and now it's at an all-time lowest-ever price. While there are technically similar capacity models at this price point, none quite match the 1,050 MB/s rates via USB 3.2 which makes this a great drive for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.



HyperX SoloCast gaming microphone: was $60 now $39.97 at Amazon

Save 33% - The HyperX SoloCast is one of the best microphones for game streaming as it features a powerful cardioid pickup pattern, a solid stand, and a sleek overall design bolstered by multiple mounting options. While the discount is only slight, this model is absolutely worth its sub-$40 price tag, as you're knocking over $20 off.



