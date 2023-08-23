Diablo 4 Season of Blood announced with new gory vampiric trailer

Activision Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 Season of Blood, the next season of new content for the popular dungeon-crawling RPG, and it launches on October 17, 2023.

Diablo 4 is currently midway through Season 1, Season of the Malignant, but that hasn't stopped the development team from teasing what's next for the Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC title. Revealed during Gamescom with a dedicated trailer, the next core content update takes a much darker tone than the already dreary title to date, as vampires come to Sanctuary. Fresh blood for one of the best RPGs around.

In terms of what you can expect from the next season, the trailer itself promises a new questline, new vampiric powers, and five new end-game bosses. There's also a new character in the shape of a vampire hunter, Erys, voiced by Gemma Chan, most known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians.

The darker tone has been fleshed out in a recent blog post: "At the behest of their dark master, a newly turned army of ravenous vampires has set their sights on Sanctuary. The master’s sinister plot remains a shrouded mystery but their pursuit for the blood of innocents has caused an uproar. You must learn to hunt the hunter—your fate depends on it".

In terms of the vampiric abilities, the trailer makes it clear that these new powers are incredibly aggressive as you'll be able to zip across the map at breakneck speeds. It's likely the most devastating of these moves will be tied to deep cooldowns, but it's exciting to see just much you'll be able to mix and match per class with them.

There are also quality-of-life improvements to look forward to as well with Season 2, including the fact that gems will no longer take up precious inventory space, stashes can be searched and filtered, and there will be updates to both elemental resistance systems and damage updates. Much like with Season 1, we're also expecting new unique items Legendary Aspects to drop, as well as new additions to the ongoing battle pass.

