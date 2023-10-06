Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is getting a new 3v3v3 game mode called Cutthroat

Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will receive a brand-new game mode for the series called Cutthroat.

Announced during the CoD: Next event on October 5, the developer spent a good few hours diving into everything there is to know about the highly-anticipated multiplayer shooter, as well as other announcements for games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which is set to launch in early 2024.

Prior to the showcase, we were already aware that Modern Warfare 3 would be featuring a total of 12 game modes, with 20 playable maps at launch - 16 of which originate from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) - and 12 more all-new 6v6 core maps arriving post-launch.

To add to this, Sledgehammer went on to reveal an all-original game mode for the series called Cutthroat, which will make its debut in Modern Warfare 3. Not much has been said about Cutthroat, but we do know that it's a 3v3v3 action mode for core multiplayer maps and Operators will have only one life per round. The aim of the mode is to eliminate the enemy teams or capture the overtime flag to win the round.

The developer discussed Ground War, a large-scale multiplayer mode that will make its return alongside War Mode - which was originally featured in Call of Duty: WWII - with linear engagements, battle progression, and environment objectives.

In addition to a ton of new details for what players can expect at launch, Sledgehammer finally confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will get ranked multiplayer in Season One. Ranked is being developed in partnership with Treyarch, who will update the experience and modernize it from Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to release on November 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you've already pre-ordered the game, you'll be able to check out the game's open beta starting today (October 6), but start dates depend on which platform you're playing on.

If you're thinking of playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 be sure to check out which features will carry over from the last game, and if you're looking for something new to play, here's our list of the best FPS games.