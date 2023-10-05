Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting ranked multiplayer in season one

Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get ranked multiplayer in Season One.

Announced during the CoD: Next event today (October 5), where Activision showcased the game's 20 launch maps, it was revealed that players can expect a modernized and enhanced ranked multiplayer mode mid-way through the first season.

"Our friends at Treyarch are on the case again with ranked play," said Greg Reisdorf, multiplayer creative director at Sledgehammer Games.

"They do a fantastic job with it, and we love partnering with them on it, and they're going to bring that experience, update it, modernize it from Modern Warfare 2, bring that forward, and then for Season 1.5 [...] mid-season one, that's when it's going to launch."

Reisdorf explained that this timeframe is because it wants players, returning and newcomers, to get familiar with the game and new modes, before adding that Treyarch will be revealing more about ranked mode in the future.

During the broadcast, the developer also showed off the game's 20 playable launch maps, 16 of which are from the original 2009 title, while the other four are made up of three Large-Scale Battle Maps, and one Colossal 'War' Map.

Regarding what's to come, the developer reiterated that it will be adding maps throughout future seasons, starting with three in Season One and three in Season Two. It was explained that over the course of the game's live season, players will eventually get 12 6v6 maps in total, all featuring different locales.

Alongside confirmation that Call of Duty: World War II's narrative-driven 'War Mode' will be coming to Modern Warfare 3 on day one, it was also revealed that map voting will also be making a return, as well as the series' classic red dot mini-map, as well as talk about the game's new perk system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox One. If you pre-ordered the game, you'll be able to check out the game's open beta, but start dates depend on which platform you're playing on.

For more, here's our list of the best FPS games, as well as our essential guide to every upcoming game of the year.