Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have new perks and 'remix' some fan favourites

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting a serious facelift when it comes to its loadout select and choice of perks, with some classics being remixed alongside some excellent new additions.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and the start of beta access, the Call of Duty Next Showcase livestream hosted 250 players fighting through new maps while revealing further information about the soon-to-be-released FPS game.

During the live stream, players were introduced to the all-new loadout screen for the first time. Now, players may notice that perks have been split up into three different categories: boots, gloves, and gear. But rest assured, "you'll see some fan favorites come back", says Kim Weigend, development director for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. "We've remixed some of the perks, and we've brought some new ones into the fray."

Perks are also now represented with physical items. Instead of a long, sometimes confusing, list for players to select from, each item has been contextualized with images to make selection quicker and easier. For example, movement boosts will be granted alongside boots, or a weapon-handling bump will coincide with gloves. "It's different, and it's logical", Stephanie Snowden, studio communications director, says.

All of these updates in the loadout edit will hopefully work wonders for players' custom builds, as they can better accompany individual playstyles. "We have so many perks around movement", Adam Iscove, senior development director, says. There are tact pads, lightweight boots, and canvas sneakers, which can eliminate sound as you're moving around.

It'll be exciting to see what new and old players discover once Modern Warfare 3 finally launches. Hopefully, we'll see some mind-blowing custom builds, that, fingers-crossed, won't backfire on average players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox One. If you pre-ordered the game, you'll be able to check out the game's open beta, but start dates depend on which platform you're playing on.



