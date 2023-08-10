Surprise! All of your CoD: MW2 content will be available in Modern Warfare 3
Carry it forward
As the official launch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is only days away, Activision has begun to confirm crucial details about the upcoming FPS game.
Carry Forward is one of the most interesting features to be introduced into Modern Warfare 3. It refers to content now available in Modern Warfare 2 and the current version of Warzone being accessible in Modern Warfare 3. This includes a range of items such as weapons, cosmetics, bundles, operators, and other rewards.
Excitingly this is the first time anything like this has been available in a Modern Warfare title. "The content delivery is incredible: As an example, expect your available arsenal to combine weapons from both Modern Warfare titles, giving you a massive repository of armaments ready to use on day one", Call of Duty staff said in a blog post.
However, this doesn't include every item in the FPS title due to in-game differences. For example, the upcoming title doesn't have Tactical Amphibious Vehicles, so any skins you've unlocked for this will not carry forward into Modern Warfare 3. There's also no Carry Back, so anything you unlock in the newest game will not be accessible in previous titles.
Rumors that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 would allow players to bring their content from Modern Warfare 2 began circulating after a leak from Activision. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier also reported in a tweet that the upcoming title will see the return of the iconic mini-map and Ninja perk.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to be released November 10, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. So far, we've seen two trailers for the upcoming FPS title, with the latest teaser trailer focusing on Vladimir Makarov with a voice-over from Captain Price.
If you're a fan of Modern Warfare titles, then check out these FPS games for even more killer fun.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
