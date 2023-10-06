Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been delayed to early 2024

Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will launch in spring 2024.

During the CoD: Next event on October 5 where Sledgehammer Games revealed a brand-new insight into the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, fans of the longtime series were also offered new details on the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone port for mobile.

The game - which was announced in 2022 - was originally scheduled for a 2023 release, but the publisher has confirmed that it will now arrive early next year and will feature the Rebirth Island and Verdansk maps at launch.

"In celebration of the over 45 million fans who have already pre-registered for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the team announced that in addition to Verdansk, Rebirth Island will make its mobile debut and be available on Day One of the game’s worldwide launch," the blog post reads.

"This fan-favorite Call of Duty: Warzone map that has been painstakingly and specially built for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile combines some of the best elements of Battle Royale and Multiplayer into one thrilling experience sure to provide fans with another dose of amazing, frenetic action."

Alongside Battle Royale, the mobile version will also include several multiplayer modes featuring maps like Shipment and Shoot House, although Activision hasn't revealed the specifics for these modes just yet. It's also been refined for performance and quality-of-life, with improvements to touch controls and menus, as well as customization options.

Players can now pre-register for the game by heading over to the Warzone Mobile website.

Elsewhere, Sledgehammer Games revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get ranked multiplayer in Season One that has been "modernized and enhanced" from Modern Warfare 2.

