Cross-progression means Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile won’t be left behind

In late 2022, Activision Blizzard launched both Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Behind the scenes, the team was busy paving the way to launch a mobile experience that wasn’t separate from the console and PC experience but unified the games.

If you install Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile when it launches later this year, you won’t just find features such as friends and chat channels carry between the games, but all of your progression, too.

This cross-progression will be a first for the series. Currently, Call of Duty Mobile lives in an entirely separate ecosystem. Warzone Mobile, however, will be intrinsically linked to its siblings.

With Warzone Mobile, Activision Blizzard brings a genuine Warzone experience to the mobile format. I tested the game on a top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro, and the game looked crisp and ran smoothly. Even if mobile devices have a long way to go before competing with high-end graphics cards, this doesn’t play like a poor imitation.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

No progression left behind

The team aims to "honor the player's time," Activision Blizzard’s co-head of mobile Chris Plummer tells me. Warzone Mobile features cross-progression, so your Battle Pass progress carries between platforms. The integration extends to other aspects, such as weapon unlocks, which means weapons you acquire will be available on PC and console and vice versa. However, your kill/death ratio and other stats won't merge, so you can’t bump your console or PC win rate by logging into mobile lobbies. Additionally, some events, playlists, and content will be mobile-specific, giving you a reason to play on both mobile and PC/console.

Warzone Mobile features popular Call of Duty elements such as vehicles, weapon attachments, upgrades, killstreaks, revive tokens, and contracts. And yes, you can go to the Gulag on mobile, though I didn't see it myself.

Activision Blizzard expects to launch Warzone Mobile throughout 2023 after taking on feedback from Australian players, where the game has had a test launch.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Battle Royale drive-thru

While it may look better on console and PC, it feels like a classic Warzone experience on mobile, making it convenient for those who love the game but rarely have time to log on to their consoles or PC for a session.

Activision Blizzard plans to integrate proximity chat features on mobile, making the experience even more authentic. Warzone Mobile won't be the first shooter with the feature, but it’s an important addition as audio cues are essential components of battle royale games.

Together, Plummer and I earned a victory, racking up numerous kills along the way. Although the Warzone Mobile’s matchmaking may have been generous, the intuitive gameplay certainly helped. That battle royale rush was ever-present and addictive enough that I wanted to play again immediately.