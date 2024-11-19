Balatro is our game of the year pick and it's on sale right now as part of Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

If you're looking to save a bunch of cash on physical Nintendo Switch games ahead of Black Friday or for the holidays, then Best Buy has you covered with big discounts on several top indie titles.

Leading the pack is TRG's game of the year pick: Balatro Special Edition. The fiendishly addictive deckbuilder is available for $19.99 (was $29.99) at Best Buy, and this physical version even includes a set of 10 collectible cards as an added bonus.

You can also save big on Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition which is also down to $19.99 (was $39.99). Meanwhile, phenomenal turn-based RPG Sea of Stars is $24.99 (was $34.99) and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is down to $19.99 (was $29.99). Lastly, the brilliant eldritch horror fishing game Dredge has dropped to just $24.99 (was $39.99).

All of the above are physical copies, meaning you'll have delightful indie game boxes to add to your Switch collection. These are easily some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far, offering massive discounts on a range of beloved indie titles from the last five years.

We've played through all of these games from start to finish at least once, though Outer Wilds and Balatro are absolutely the ones to go for if you can only choose one or two of the above.

In our full five star review, we praised Balatro for its seemingly infinite replay value, trippy aesthetic and ever-so-satisfying feedback when your score multiplier begins to skyrocket. It's fantastic on both Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, and it became our 2024 choice for game of the year.

