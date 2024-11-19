Balatro is our game of the year pick and it's on sale right now as part of Best Buy's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

If you're looking to save a bunch of cash on physical Nintendo Switch games ahead of Black Friday or for the holidays, then Best Buy has you covered with big discounts on several top indie titles.
Leading the pack is TRG's game of the year pick: Balatro Special Edition. The fiendishly addictive deckbuilder is available for $19.99 (was $29.99) at Best Buy, and this physical version even includes a set of 10 collectible cards as an added bonus.
You can also save big on Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition which is also down to $19.99 (was $39.99). Meanwhile, phenomenal turn-based RPG Sea of Stars is $24.99 (was $34.99) and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is down to $19.99 (was $29.99). Lastly, the brilliant eldritch horror fishing game Dredge has dropped to just $24.99 (was $39.99).
All of the above are physical copies, meaning you'll have delightful indie game boxes to add to your Switch collection. These are easily some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen so far, offering massive discounts on a range of beloved indie titles from the last five years.
Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals
The deckbuilder that took the world by storm has an impressive 10 bucks off at Best Buy right now. Even if you already own the game, this physical version is worth it for those extra collectible cards alone. And if not, check it out now to see why it's TechRadar Gaming's game of the year choice.
Price check: Amazon - $19.99
UK price: Amazon - £21.99
Another must-have physical Switch game in our opinion. The Archaeologist edition packs the phenomenal base game and its DLC expansion in one package, and even includes a neat planetary map as an extra physical goodie.
Price check: Amazon - $19.99
Sea of Stars is a must-play turn-based RPG on Nintendo Switch. From its gorgeous pixel art visuals to Chrono Trigger-inspired combat, it's one of the best RPGs on the system full stop. This physical version also includes a double-sided poster as an added bonus.
Price check: Amazon - $24.99
UK price: Amazon - £33.99
Stanley simply couldn't contain his excitement at the idea of his video game being a whopping $10 cheaper at his favorite retailer. No longer would he have to purchase The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe at retail price.
Price check: Amazon - $34.99
Quite simply one of the best fishing games of all time, with a delightfully macabre eldritch twist. This physical edition is feature-packed, coming with a sticker set, poster, soundtrack, an artbook and the Blackstone Key DLC.
Price check: Amazon - $36.10
UK price: Amazon - £27.97
These are some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals we've seen ahead of the Black Friday sales period. It's always great to see top indie games receive discounts like this.
We've played through all of these games from start to finish at least once, though Outer Wilds and Balatro are absolutely the ones to go for if you can only choose one or two of the above.
In our full five star review, we praised Balatro for its seemingly infinite replay value, trippy aesthetic and ever-so-satisfying feedback when your score multiplier begins to skyrocket. It's fantastic on both Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, and it became our 2024 choice for game of the year.
If you're also looking to buy a Nintendo Switch console, check the list below for all the best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.