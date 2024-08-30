All the best Nintendo Switch game deals at Walmart ahead of the Labor Day sales

Planning to shop for a Nintendo Switch game or two during the Labor Day sales? You don't have to wait until Monday's deals rush, as Walmart has already kicked off its sales with impressive discounts on a wide range of top Switch titles.

Some highlights include Super Mario RPG which is currently $39.75 (was $59.99) at the retailer, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which can be purchased for just $50.49 (was $69).

Additionally, Walmart shoppers can also pick up the Neon Blue and Neon Yellow Joy-Con controller pair for just $58.89 (was $79.99) right now. So whether you're after new Nintendo Switch hardware or software, Walmart has a great range of excellent deals available ahead of the Labor Day sales. See below for all the best savings we've managed to find.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals at Walmart

Super Mario RPG: was $59.99 now $39.75 at Walmart

This remake of the SNES RPG classic retains what made the original so charming, while giving its visuals, soundtrack and some gameplay elements a modern sheen.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69.99 now $50.49 at Walmart

The Breath of the Wild sequel impresses with massive new additions to the map of Hyrule, as well as all-new powers like the Ultrahand which allows Link to mix and match various parts to create wildly imaginative contraptions.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59.99 now $49.95 at Walmart

If you somehow don't own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this is an excellent price for the seminal kart racer that includes all content from the original Wii U release. The game's DLC Booster Course Pass is now complete, too, bringing the track total up to a whopping 96.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $60 now $50.90 at Walmart

This remaster of the original 3DS game updates its visuals and adds some new content. It's a bit much to ask for at its $60 retail price, but is slightly more palatable at almost 10 bucks off. This is also one of the first notable discounts the game has received.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing double pack: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Walmart

Can't wait for Sonic X Shadow Generations or indeed the third Sonic movie? Tide yourself over with one of the hedgehog's best 2D outings as well as a pretty decent kart racer in this awesome double pack.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79.99 now $67 at Walmart

While not the absolute best price we've ever seen for the Switch's fitness marvel, this discount is still well worth checking out if you'd rather get a good workout at home rather than shelling out on a gym membership.

Crash Bandicoot 4: was $39.99 now $29.98 at Walmart

Fun, frenetic and tough-as-nails, Crash's latest platformer is awash in content and challenging levels that'll test the patience of even the most hardened of genre fans. An absolute must-play.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble: was $49 now $34.85 at Walmart

The Super Monkey Ball series is back with one of its best entries since the Gamecube days. If you've never touched the series, this is a fantastic entry point for one of the most unique platforming franchises of all time.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair: Neon Blue and Neon Yellow: was $79.99 now $58.89 at Walmart

Joy-Con controllers typically hold their retail prices very well, especially in the case of the more unique colorways such as this one. As a result, we highly recommend this deal if you're after an extra pair for multiplayer madness.

The Nintendo Switch may be in the latter stages of its life, with the tentatively-named Nintendo Switch 2 widely expected to launch sometime next year. However, many of the best Nintendo Switch games, as seen above, are still well worth purchasing. There's a chance that they'll also be compatible with the next Nintendo console, too.

And while Nintendo Switch games are typically smaller in file size overall than on competing hardware, that 32GB of storage space (or 64GB on Nintendo Switch OLED) can still fill up quickly. With that in mind, it's also worth checking out our guide to the best SD cards for Switch if you're finding yourself needing the extra space.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best prices for the Nintendo Switch game deals in your region. Alternatively, you can browse our full Labor Day sales page too.