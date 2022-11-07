Should I buy the Allswell mattress?

Founded in 2018, Allswell Home is part of the Walmart family and offers a range of mattresses. The Allswell is its cheapest mattress, but how does it stack up compared to the best mattresses on the market? Judging by the customer reviews, the Allswell could be one of the best cheap mattresses available but, as with all mattresses, it won’t suit everyone.

In this guide we’ll look at the mattress in detail, covering factors such as price, comfort, support and quality so that you can decide if it’s the right choice for you. Whilst the Allswell can’t necessarily compete with the very best hybrid mattresses, it’s certainly one of the top value hybrids to consider. Let’s take a look at it in more detail.

Allswell Mattress at a glance

With a starting price of $339 for a twin and frequent sales and offers to take advantage of, the Allswell mattress is a great option for those on a tighter budget. Made from a combination of polyfoam and individually wrapped pocket coils, the Allswell is finished off with a polyester and spandex blend cover that’s quilted with 0.75 inches of gel memory foam to help keep sleepers cool.

Allswell Mattress specs Type: Hybrid

Trial Period: 100 days

Warranty: 10 years

Price: $339 – $539 (RRP)

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 7 (Medium Firm)

User Review Rating: 4.4/5

Along with being a great choice for hot sleepers, we think the Allswell is particularly suited to light and average weight back and front sleepers, but heavy sleepers are likely to find that it lacks enough support. Side sleepers will probably also struggle to get enough pressure relief from the Allswell. For a budget mattress, the Allswell mattress has good motion isolation and could be a mattress for restless sleepers to consider. Surprisingly the edge support isn’t bad either, which is really impressive for a mattress on the cheaper end of the scale. The Allswell mattress has a lot to recommend it.

(Image credit: Allswell)

Allswell Mattress: Prices and deals

We’d say that the Allswell’s pricing places it at the higher end of the budget mattress in a box market, although the prices are extremely reasonable for what is a decent hybrid mattress. Let’s look at the prices in more detail:

Twin: $339

$339 Twin XL: $349

$349 Full: $379

$379 Queen: $449

$449 King: $539

$539 Cal King: $539

The Full mattress is a particularly reasonably priced option, especially when compared to the twin but this is a well-priced budget mattress whatever size you choose. You can expect to see regular offers of 25% off on Allswell products and it’s worth keeping an eye on our Black Friday mattress deals to see if the company offer any further discounts.

Today's best Allswell mattress deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $339 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) The Allswell (opens in new tab)

Allswell Mattress: design and materials

The Allswell is a hybrid mattress combining quilted memory foam, polyfoam and pocketed coils to create a surprisingly good mattress for its cost. The polyester and spandex blend cover is quilted with 0.75 inches of charcoal and copper gel memory foam that’s designed to draw heat away from the body and keep sleepers cool throughout the night.

Next up are 2 inches of bouncy polyfoam that does an excellent job of responding quickly to pressure, as well as allowing sleepers to change position easily. The main support layer of the mattress is made up of individually wrapped pocket coils, which give the mattress its stability and support. They’re also great at encouraging airflow. The mattress is supported by 0.75 inches of high-density polyfoam, which supports the coils and keeps the mattress stable and in shape.

(Image credit: Allswell)

All the foams used in the Allswell mattress are CertiPUR certified, meaning they’re free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly. Like most mattresses containing foam and arriving compressed, the Allswell will emit a slight smell when first unboxed, known as off-gassing. This is not harmful and should dissipate quickly, particularly if you open a window.

Allswell Mattress: Comfort and support

If you’re looking for a bouncy hybrid that still offers support and pressure relief at a reasonable price, the Allswell mattress is a great choice for a lot of sleepers. Light and average weight back and front sleepers should feel supported, with weight evenly distributed along the mattress.

We wouldn’t say it’s a great choice for side sleepers as the firmer feel of the Allswell could cause pain and pressure build-up around the shoulders and hips. Heavier weight sleepers are also likely to feel lacking in support, plus there’s the danger that they will sink straight through the thin layers of memory foam and polyfoam and end up sleeping directly on the coils.

Temperature control on the Allswell mattress is excellent. The individually wrapped pocket coils help to promote airflow but the pièce de résistance is the charcoal and copper gel memory foam, which does a great job of drawing heat away from the body. It also helps that the memory foam layer is thin, also preventing heat from building up.

Despite being quite a bouncy mattress, the Allswell does a good job of isolating motion, so it could also be a popular choice for those who share their bed with a restless partner.

Should you buy the Allswell mattress?

For the right sleepers the Allswell mattress does indeed provide bang for your buck. It’s a much better mattress than its budget price tag would suggest.

Hot sleepers will love this mattress, which does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night with its gel memory foam and individually wrapped pocket coils promoting airflow. And it’s also a great choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper, absorbing motion and preventing disturbances through the night. At the same time, the mattress manages to be bouncy enough to make it easy to switch position through the night.

Back and front sleepers of light and average weight should find the mattress offers firm support and pressure relief, but side sleepers will most probably find the Allswell too firm for their shoulders and hips. It’s also not a great choice for heavier weight sleepers, who may find they sink straight through the foam layers and rest uncomfortably on the coils. Some user reviews also suggest that long term durability could be an issue but for its reasonable price there’s a lot to recommend this mattress.

Allswell Mattress: Competitors

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Lucid)

This Lucid mattress (opens in new tab) is another good budget offering which comes in a wide range of different comfort options: firm, medium firm, medium plush and plush. This means you can tailor the mattress to your individual sleeping style. It also does a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with a layer of cooling gel memory foam followed by a layer of bamboo charcoal memory foam.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Siena Sleep)

If you prefer the traditional hug of an all-foam mattress, then the Siena Memory Foam mattress (opens in new tab) is a great reasonably priced option to consider. The three layers of foam include responsive memory foam that adapts to your body. Edge support isn’t great though and some may find it too hot.

Ikea Hasvåg Spring Mattress

(Image credit: IKEA)

You won’t find much cheaper than the Hasvåg (opens in new tab) rolled mattress from Ikea. This is a more traditional sprung mattress with Bonnell springs combined with PU foam instead of memory foam to keep the costs down. What this does mean is that you won’t get any contouring from the mattress and it’s also thin at 8 ¼ inches.