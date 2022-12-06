Keep an eye on your data with Norton Dark Web Monitoring

In today’s connected world, the personal information you think is private very well may not be.

In the US, there were over 5,7 million identity theft reports (opens in new tab) in 2021 alone. Many of those were linked to commercial fraud, but the issue actually runs global, with attacks and targets being diversified. What's even worse is that identity theft crimes show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

From cybercriminals hacking into Wi-Fi connections and devices to data breaches being on the rise, your personal information could easily be exposed at any time. In the worst-case scenario, your sensitive data could even end up for sale on the dark web.

That’s why the security firm behind one of the best antivirus apps on the market has decided to take the matter into its own hands. Norton 360 suites now include Dark Web Monitoring powered by LifeLock to help scrape the dark web looking for any of your stolen sensitive data.

The security suites even include its famous antivirus software with real-time protection against malware, and a VPN service with bank-grade encryption. With Norton 360, you can keep your private information private thanks to multiple layers of protection.

Let's now have a closer look at how Norton Dark Web Monitoring works in practice.

(opens in new tab) Norton 360 security suites: save up to 52% your first year (opens in new tab)

If you're after total protection with just one subscription, you might be happy to know that Norton Dark Web Monitoring comes together with a wide array of security tools with all Norton 360 security suites. These include its famous antivirus, Secure VPN, firewall and password manager. Whether you choose its Standard, Deluxe or LifeLock plan, you'll enjoy a massive discount on your first year. Starting from just $39.99 for 12-months of protection, it's quite a bargain you can't afford to miss.

What is Norton Dark Web Monitoring?

A network of anonymized sites, the dark web can be a very dangerous space.

Due to its anonymous nature, this is the perfect place for cybercriminals to engage in illegal activities: from drug trafficking to the illegal sharing and selling of users' personal information caught in data breaches.

Norton Dark Web Monitoring is a tool that conducts regular searches across the dark web to check if your data is traded there in any form. You'll receive alerts to act in the case that your information is actually found.

Norton Dark Web Monitoring scans the web for a wide array of personal information. These include passwords, financial records, driver license numbers, phone numbers, health records and payment details.

How Norton Dark Web Monitoring works

Norton Dark Web Monitoring scrapes all the most remote places of the web on the lookout for your data. It goes beyond easily accessible sites and marketplaces, patrolling private forums, social web, deep web and dark web.

In the instance that your data is found, you'll receive a notification calling you to take the best action to cope with the specific leak.

Norton Dark Web Monitoring is powered by Norton LifeLock technology, a leader in the identity theft protection field.

What to do if your data is on the dark web

Regardless of whether you take all the right steps to browse the web anonymously, a cybercriminal might manage to get hands on your sensitive information anyway.

Luckily, using tools such as Norton Dark Web Monitoring is pretty easy to stay on top of the game. Reacting quickly is the best bet you have to keep your digital life secure.

The actions to take in case of a data leak really depend on the type of information exposed. However, as a rule of thumb, you should change details if that's possible.

Is your phone number compromised? Switch to another one for minimizing the risks of getting scams via call or texts.

Likewise, if your password is leaked: change it straight away with a stronger passcode. You might want to consider using a password manager software to help you with that – that's actually include with all Norton 360 suites.

While, if it's your credit/debit card details to be on sale, contact your bank as soon as you can asking for advice.

Also, Norton Identity Advisor Plus is another tool you can add to your security suite that will assist in case you're a victim of identity theft. Check our dedicated explainer to know more.