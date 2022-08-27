iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?

Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 14 Pro, and how those rumored specifications relate to Apple’s current top dog.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro price and availability

The iPhone 13 Pro arrived on September 24, 2021. The entry-level 128GB model costs $999 / £949 / AU$1,699, while the 256GB model costs $1,099 / £1,049 / AU$1,869, and the 512GB model costs $1,299 / £1,249 / AU$2,219. There’s also a 1TB model this time around, which costs $1,499 / £1,449 / AU$2,569.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro follow-up will be announced on September 7, 2022, and has been tipped to hit shops on September 16. Prices are rumored to start from $1099, which represents a $100 bump over the iPhone 13 Pro.

You can blame rising production costs for this price increase, as well as the likely arrival of a new iPhone 14 Max model needs to find a place between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro design

The iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 13 Pro largely sticks to the design laid out by the iPhone 12 Pro, with flat glass surfaces and a flat stainless steel rim. The main difference here was a chunky new camera module.

We’re not expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to diverge too much in size or shape, though there are claims that it’ll be a tad thicker.

Several sources, such as leaker Jon Prosser, have claimed that Apple will be switching to a new titanium alloy, which will apparently be much tougher than the iPhone 13 Pro’s stainless steel frame.

But the real difference in design will likely be to the front of the iPhone 14 Pro. Several sources claim that the iPhone 14 Pro will do away with the iPhone 13 Pro’s chunky display notch and replace it with dual ‘hole and pin’ islands, with the screen expanding to surround it. All in all, it’ll look more like a Samsung Galaxy S phone than an iPhone, at least head-on.

Supply chain rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro will come in a new, deep shade of purple. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the return of the usual gold, graphite and silver options, albeit possibly in slightly different shades.

The iPhone 13 Pro, by way of a comparison, comes in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro display

The iPhone 13 Pro display (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which features a 1170 x 2532 resolution. It also saw the smartphone debut of Apple’s 120Hz Pro Motion refresh rate standard.

Rumour has it that the iPhone 14 Pro will stick to much the same specification, but it might not be identical. There could be enhancements to image quality and brightness.

This possibility stems from a report from South Korean website TheElec, which claims that Apple will use a new type of OLED panel made from more advanced materials for the iPhone 14 Pro.

There’s also the suggestion that Apple could improve the LTPO technology that enables a variable refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro screen can drop to 10Hz where applicable, while the iPhone 14 Pro may be able to drop to 1Hz.

This would be particularly useful if claims that Apple is adding an always-on display software feature to the iPhone 14 Pro prove accurate. It would also suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro might not be retrofitted with the same feature.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro cameras

The iPhone 13 Pro camera bump (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 13 Pro camera system incorporates three 12MP sensors. The main wide sensor boasts a larger size and sensor shift optical image stabilization system, making it the low light and video king.

Rumour has it Apple will be making another sizeable leap forward with the iPhone 14 Pro’s main sensor. For the first time in years, Apple is said to be increasing the pixel count of its camera, this time from 12MP to 48MP.

It’ll still produce 12MP shots in the iPhone 14 Pro, but only through a technique known as pixel-binning, which uses information from four surrounding pixels to improve the quality in one. This higher pixel count would also enable 8K video capture rather than the iPhone 13 Pro’s 4K.

We’re not hearing any special things about the iPhone 14 Pro’s second and third cameras, so they may effectively be the same 12MP ultra-wide and telephoto as the iPhone 13 Pro.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 Pro’s selfie camera will receive a timely upgrade. Apparently it’ll gain autofocus capabilities and a wider f/1.9 aperture, which should produce a more pronounced depth-of-field effect and improved Face Time calls.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro specs and performance

The iPhone 13 Pro's side. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 13 Pro has remained just about the fastest phone on the market with its speedy A15 Bionic chip. That’s virtually guaranteed to change with the iPhone 14 Pro, which is tipped to run on – you guessed it – an A16 Bionic chip.

While the iPhone 14 is rumored to be sticking with much the same processor as the iPhone 13 line, Apple is tipped to be making a genuine generational advance with the iPhone 14 Pro’s performance.

Another improvement could come with the iPhone 14 Pro’s memory. While it will reportedly use 6GB of RAM, as with the iPhone 13 Pro, several sources claim that Apple is shifting from LPDDR4X RAM to the faster LPDDR5 standard for the new Pro.

One thing that could be staying exactly the same, according to reports, is the storage options for the new Pro. As with the iPhone 13 Pro, it’s believed that you’ll be offered 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB as a possible capacity. There has been the odd peep of a possibility for a 2TB option, though.

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro battery life

The iPhone 13 Pro charging port. (Image credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone 13 Pro upped its battery capacity to 3,095mAh, resulting in “remarkably better battery life” than the previous Pro model, according to our review.

We’re hopeful that the iPhone 14 Pro can follow suit. Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro has heard that Apple is expanding the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro to 3,200mAh. That’s a subtle but welcome increase.

Of course, if those always-on display rumors are true, then the iPhone 14 Pro could well prove a hungrier beast. Balancing that out, the new A16 Bionic chip with presumably be a more efficient processor.

Basically, if the iPhone 14 Pro doesn’t last a long day of intensive usage on a single charge like the iPhone 13 Pro, we’ll b e surprised. Hopefully we’ll have a little more than 10–20% left in the tank this time around, too.

Don’t hold your breath for any improvements to the charging situation. Apple is widely believed to be sticking with the USB-C standard for another year, and we haven’t heard anything about improved charging speeds either.

MagSafe should make a return for another year, offering magnetic charging support alongside regular old Qi wireless charging.

Takeaway

While the iPhone 14 looks set to be an incremental improvement, we’re expecting the iPhone 14 Pro to offer quite a bit more than the iPhone 13 Pro before it.

Suggestions of a new notch design, an improved and always-on display, faster performance, and a possible major advance to the main camera sensor promise to ramp up on everything we loved about the iPhone 13 Pro.

It remains to be seen if all those promises are met, of course, and there’s always a hint of doubt that Apple will be able implement each new element seamlessly. The iPhone 13 Pro was a pretty darned slick operator, so Apple has it all to do.

With prices rumored to be rising, the iPhone 14 Pro really needs to nail it this year.