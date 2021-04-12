This Roomba deal saves you 50% - but it ends tomorrow

This unmissable Roomba deal can save you 50% off right now, which makes it a whole lot cheaper to bag one of the best robot vacuums around. There are just hours left to save as the iRobot Roomba 985 is $350 off at Home Depot for a limited time only. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see today’s best Roomba deals where you are.)

iRobot Roomba deals are never around for long as these are some of the most popular robot cleaners on the market, and the Roomba 985 is a stellar choice because it takes all the effort out of vacuuming so you don’t have to bother.

The Roomba 985 isn’t the most recent model from the brand which might explain its discount, but 50% off is a considerably bigger saving than you’d normally find. For the $339.99 price tag, you’ll be getting a vacuum that offers 10 times more powerful suction than the brand’s 600 series, including the iRobot Roomba 670 - pretty impressive.

iRobot Roomba 985: $699.99 $349.99 at Home Depot

Save a massive $350 with this Roomba deal and let this vacuum navigate its way around your home with smart sensors, powerful suction, and cleaning schedules. View Deal

Cleaning your home has never been easier because the Roomba 985 maps your home using sensors to make sure it cleans every last bit of flooring, and in high-traffic areas of your home, the Roomba 985 will intensify its cleaning power so that you’re left with spotless floors.

The Roomba 985 cleans in methodical rows rather than darting around a room as many other robot models do, and for pet owners, this Roomba is an excellent choice because its filter captures 99% of pet dander.

If you want to make cleaning your home completely hassle free, the Roomba 985 can be voice-activated using Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa, plus this robot will automatically return to its charging station when it needs more battery power.

This Roomba deal saves you a huge 50% on a powerful iRobot model but if you’re keen to pick up a cleaner that can even empty its own dust bin, take a look at the iRobot i7+ . If you want to take advantage of the massive discount on the Roomba 985, however, be sure to act fast as this deal is only around for a few more hours.

