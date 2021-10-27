This limited-time printer ink deal is not to be missed

Consumers have been facing steeper and steeper printer ink prices for the last few years, which means finding good deals has become increasingly difficult.

In honor of Holloween, however, 4inkjets has slashed 15% off the price of LD ink and toner, with free shipping to further sweeten the deal.

US-based customers can take advantage of this promotion until November 2 by using discount code SPOOKY at checkout.

Why is this a great deal?

4inkjets already offered some of the most reasonably-priced printer ink on the market, but this deal will help you secure even greater savings - especially with the addition of free shipping.

The company offers supplies that are compatible with all the major brands, such as Epson, HP, Canon, Lexmark, Xerox and more. Whether you run an inkjet printer, laser printer, or all-in-one printer, you're bound to find something that ticks your boxes.

Further, with Black Friday coming up, you might be able to nab yourself a deal on new printer hardware. If you have your eyes on a specific model, now could be a good time to stock up on ink.

This limited-time sale lasts until November 2, so waste no time.