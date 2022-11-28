This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount.

Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.

Right now, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is down to just $55 at Walmart, down from its usual retail price of $99. That's almost a half-price saving on one of the coolest Xbox accessories around. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X Mini Fridge: Was $99 now $55 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $45 - The coolest Cyber Monday Xbox deal we'll see today, his fully functional mini fridge replica of the Xbox Series X can hold eight standard-sized cans and lights up. This deal is sure to be snapped up in no time so act quickly.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge fits up to eight 11oz (330ml) cans in its compact space, cooling them to around 36°F (2°C). And yes, the fridge's design closely resembles the Xbox Series X console, complete with green lighting emanating from its top.

You obviously won't be able to use it to play the best Xbox Series X games, though, and anyone who tries may be disappointed (or delighted) to find that only deliciously chilled beverages reside within.

More Xbox Series X|S deals

Looking for more Xbox Series X|S deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Cyber Monday deals in the US.

More US Cyber Monday deals