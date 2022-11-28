This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

By Rhys Wood
Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount.

Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.

Right now, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is down to just $55 at Walmart, down from its usual retail price of $99. That's almost a half-price saving on one of the coolest Xbox accessories around. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge: Was $99 now $55 at Walmart
Save $45 - The coolest Cyber Monday Xbox deal we'll see today, his fully functional mini fridge replica of the Xbox Series X can hold eight standard-sized cans and lights up. This deal is sure to be snapped up in no time so act quickly.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge fits up to eight 11oz (330ml) cans in its compact space, cooling them to around 36°F (2°C). And yes, the fridge's design closely resembles the Xbox Series X console, complete with green lighting emanating from its top.

You obviously won't be able to use it to play the best Xbox Series X games, though, and anyone who tries may be disappointed (or delighted) to find that only deliciously chilled beverages reside within.

