TechRadar Middle East's Holiday Gift Guide 2020

We can all agree that 2020 was quite a year. So with the Christmas season upon us, it's a moment to briefly forget about everything we've gone through this year, and celebrate (socially distanced of course) with our friends and family.

Our gift guide this year aims to help you buy gifts for most of the people in your life - whether it's a significant other, a good friend, or even a coworker at the dreaded office Secret Santa.

There's enough here to keep your options open, but keep checking back as we update this guide with more cool finds for you to pick up.

So join us as we celebrate our best picks for a tech-savvy festive season.

Gifts for kids and teens

It can be a little challenging to shop for the younger people in your life, so these picks span a variety of ages

Lego Super Mario - AED 299

This just might be the best toy to get at Christmas, but we might be biased. Enjoy countless hours building your own Mario-themed levels, and then blitz through it all to get to the finish while stomping on Goombas along the way. What's not to love?View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2 - AED 1,675

The iPad 10.2 is a great choice for younger users as its large screen is perfect for drawing or watching videos on.View Deal

Xiaomi m365 pro Scooter - AED 1,449

Great for zipping out for groceries or around college campus, this nifty scooter can also be easily folded up and carried for taking onto the Metro.View Deal

Tamagotchi - AED 83

Relive the glory days of the '90s by bringing a Tamagotchi into your child's life. It'll hopefully teach them to take better care of it than you ever did...View Deal

Hasbro Fortnite Monopoly - AED 135

Show your kids that board games can be cool too, with this updated Monopoly edition styled after the ever-popular game Fortnite.View Deal

3Doodler Start Essentials Set - AED 325

Create some fantastic things with this easy to use set, and introduced kids and teens to the infinite models they can create in just a few minutes.View Deal

Gifts for parents

Buying tech gifts for your parents can be a tricky thing - do you buy something based on functionality or something that isn't complicated to use? These tech picks should satisfy no matter what your parent's tech skills are like.

Amazon Echo Show - AED 599

Get an Echo Show to allow your parents to ask for simple things or activate smart devices around their home. You can even use it to video chat with them if you've got an Echo Show as well, or through the Alexa app.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 - AED 1,599

The Apple watch features hundreds of great apps that can monitor health and wellness, and even includes fall detection and SOS alerts.View Deal

Amazon Kindle - AED 279

If you've got a bookworm in your family, then this is the perfect gift to give. It's easy on the eyes, has fantastic battery, and has an impressive library of books to choose from.View Deal

Ring Doorbell - AED 599

This is a great way to check on who's dropping by your parent's place when you're not around. It's easy to setup and use, and you can access it from anywhere in the world.View Deal

Canon Selphy CP-1300 photo printer - AED 370

If there's anyone who still believes in printing photos, it's your parents. This nifty photo printer from Canon can spit out a photo in under 30 seconds, so snatch it up and watch your parents spend hours printing out their favorite memories.View Deal

Dyson v11 Absolute - AED 3,199

Looking to quickly spruce up the house before the kids drop by? The Dyson v11 Absolute makes short work of dust and dirt on any surface, leaving you with more time to relax and less time worrying about cleaning up.View Deal

Gifts for gamers

Gamers are a fun bunch to buy for, so our list covers everyone from casual gamers to full-time streamers. Grab a second player and check out these great gamer gifts.

Nintendo Switch Lite - AED 749

A great choice for the solo gamer on the go, this cheaper version of Nintendo's hit console offers decent battery life and the same excellent games library to choose from.View Deal

WD Black P10 4TB Game Drive - AED 789

Whether you need some extra space for your games on your PC or console, this beast of a drive from WD is a great way to quickly expand your gaming library.View Deal

Microsoft Xbox Series S - AED 1,249

The next generation of gaming consoles is here, and the Xbox Series S is a great entry-point if you've not yet made the jump.View Deal

Gifts for audio lovers

Whether it's for music, podcasts, or just easy listening, there's much love to give the audiophiles in your life. Check out our list of musical recommendations that are guaranteed to suit any music lover out there.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II - AED 1,399

Whether it's for travel or listening to music on the go, these are the most comfortable noise-cancelling headphones you can pick up today.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless - AED 799

Need a pair of earbuds that look and sound great? Then the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless is the perfect gift to give any audio lover.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker - AED 382

If you're on the lookout for a small speaker that's capable of some great audio, then snatch up this offering from Bose. It's compact enough to carry anywhere, while pumping out some decent audio levels.View Deal

Gifts for movie enthusiasts

Looking to spruce up your home movie-viewing experience? Then grab some of these cool gift ideas to make the next movie night even better.

Anker Nebula Apollo - AED 1,359

If you're looking for a no-fuss portable projector for cinema nights at home or at a friend's place, then this is a great starting pick.View Deal

Sonos Beam - AED 1,800

Need a capable soundbar that's also got Alexa built in? Then the Sonos Beam is a perfect companion, no matter how big or small your space is.View Deal

Popcorn Machine - AED 62

While this technically isn't a tech gadget per se, you can't have your own private cinema without some freshly popped popcorn, right?View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Box S - AED 193

If you don't have a smart TV, then fear not - the Xiamoi Mi Box S can turn any display into a smart one. Featuring a dedicated Netflix button and thousands of apps in the Google Play store, this little box is a great addition to any living room.View Deal

Apple TV (4K) - AED 669

Fan of the Apple ecosystem? Then the latest Apple TV is an easy recommendation. Easily stream content from your phone or Mac, and enjoy native 4K video across a variety of streaming services.View Deal

Gifts for home chefs

Whether you're a budding cook or a professional chef, the festive season is a great time to upgrade some of your cooking essentials. Check out our recommended products to give your cooking skills a much needed upgrade.

Sage BBQ & Press Grill

Want perfectly grilled burgers or a toasty panini? Then you need the Sage BBQ & Press Grill in your kitchen. Reversible ceramic grill and griddle plates make for easy operation and cleaning, and you can even pop in waffle plates for that extra-special breakfast treat.View Deal

KitchenAid Stand Mixer - AED 2,649

There's no better name than KitchenAid when it comes to stand mixers, and this iconic kitchen appliance has just gotten better with aid. Bonus tip - splurge for some of the accessories to make your own juices, pasta, and even sausages!View Deal

Nespresso Inissia - AED 419

Get your morning dose of coffee with this handy espresso maker that's compact enough to fit into any sized kitchen - or even on your bedside table!View Deal

Nutricook Smart Pot - AED 298

No time to whip together a meal for yourself? Then just toss everything in the Nutricook Smart Pot, head to work, and come home to a hot meal with zero cleanup required.View Deal

BioloMix Vacuum Sous Vide Food Cooker - AED 339

If you've wondered about sous vide cooking, then this is an excellent starting point. Featuring an easy to use interface and precision temperature and timing control, it's a great way to elevate your cooking to the next level.View Deal

Sage Barista Touch - AED 4,399

Craving a decent cup of coffee in the morning? Then you can't do any better than the Sage Barista Touch. Precise espresso extraction and integrated coffee grinder makes for perfect fresh cups of coffee every time, and its easy to use touchscreen makes morning coffees a snap.View Deal

Gifts for gadget lovers

iRobot Roomba s9+ - AED 6,999

Not a fan of vacuuming floors? Then let the iRobot Roomba i7+ do it all for you when you're at work. This newer model is more powerful, and can also empty itself into a dustbin to just make your life even easier.View Deal

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro - AED 999

A capable smartwatch with up to a week of battery life, the Watch GT 2 is a great pick for both fashion and feature-conscious users.View Deal

Amazon Echo - AED 619

The Amazon Echo is a great addition to any space, and can play music, answer questions, and also easily integrate with other connected devices.View Deal

Bose Frames Tenor - AED 1,049

If you're looking for a unique way to listen to your music, then the Bose Frames Tenor are just the ticket. It allows you to listen to audio while also staying aware of your surroundings at all times.View Deal

Nikon D3500 - AED 1,799

For those looking to enter the world of DSLRs, the D3500 is the perfect camera for capturing priceless moments in any situation with its 24.2 megapixels and EXPEED 4 image-processing engine.View Deal

Logitech MX Master - AED 255

Pair up to three different devices and control them all with one mouse, thanks to the Logitech MX Master.View Deal

Gifts for phone addicts

Know someone who's glued to their phone? Then you can't go wrong with these smartphone essentials.

Sandisk 256GB Extreme microSD card - AED 169

If you've got an Android phone and need a bit of extra space, then this microSD card from Sandisk will easily do the trick.View Deal

Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger - AED 114

Secure your phone while you drive and charge it wirelessly through this nifty wireless car charge from Xiaomi.View Deal

Gifts for anyone

Need a gift for no one in particular? Then check out this list of gifts that can suit just about anyone.

Fujifilm Instax mini 9 - AED 189

Great for taking to a party for some instant fun, this handy camera brings back the fun of instant photos, which are much better mementos than Instagram filters.View Deal

Nomad Base Station Pro - AED 799

This rather good-looking charging station is perfect to charge multiple devices, and won't look out of place no matter where you set it up.View Deal

Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler - AED 2,039

For the style-conscious woman in your life, the Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler makes short work of tangled hair, all without damaging it with excessive heat.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini - AED 1,799

Know someone who's been wanting a drone for the longest time? DJI's latest offering is simple to use and has some excellent skills to master.View Deal

Canon Zoemini S - AED 399

For more instant moments, the Canon Zoemini S is an excellent and compact camera that spits out photos that can be stuck pretty much anywhere.View Deal

Energizer 20,000 mAh Power Bank - AED 106

Need to charge your phone or devices on the go? This hefty power bank from Energizer is more than enough to keep you topped up throughout the day.View Deal

Gifts for the baller

Have a bank account the size of a small country's GDP? Then these gifts are certainly the ones to look for when money's no object.

Xiaomi XM300004 laser projector - AED 6,500

Want stunning projection quality without the hassle of mounting a projector? Then this short-throw beauty from Xiaomi will certainly impress at home.View Deal

Beovision Harmony - AED 80,495

Available in 65" and 77", this gorgeous TV is a true work of art that anyone would be lucky enough to own.View Deal

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar - AED 9,999

If you're looking for a home theatre experience in a soundbar, then the Ambeo Soundbar will blow you away with its audio performance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G - AED 7,599

Embrace the future of smartphones with the foldable Samsung Galaxy Fold - you'll certainly be the envy of all of your friends when you whip this bad boy out.View Deal

Samsung 75" 8K QLED TV - AED 23,999

Want to watch 8K content even before it's readily available? Then this Samsung TV will set you back a pretty penny, but at least you'll be able to brag to all your friends...View Deal

Bezzera Matrix MN Espresso machine - AED 11,999

For times where you want just the most perfect espresso, walktz up to this fantastic piece of machinery that will take pride of place in anyone's kitchen.View Deal

Gifts for the kanjoos

Ok, so maybe you don't have mountains of cash to splurge on gifts, so this list is specifically for budget-friendly recommendations that aren't that bad.

Amazon Gift Card - AED 25 onwards

Give the gift of choice with an Amazon gift card, which can be instantly emailed to your recipient from as little as AED 25.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds - AED 51

Not as fancy as AirPods, but definitely much more affordable. These no-fuss wireless earbuds are good for basic audio and can quickly be recharged via the bundled case.View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 - AED 102

Need a fitness tracker that's effective as well as affordable? Then snatch up the Xiamoi Mi Band 4, which covers all of your basic fitness tracking as well as various workout modes.View Deal

Xiaomi Yeelight - AED 76

Add some colorful lights to your home that can easily be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant. View Deal