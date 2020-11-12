Save $100 on a Shark robot vacuum cleaner in this early Black Friday deal

Want to get your home ship shape on the cheap? Walmart's early Black Friday deals have kicked off already, seeing a significant $100 saving on the Shark IQ Robot RV1000 Wi-Fi vacuum cleaner.

Read on for details and, if you're outside of the US, where to find similar deals local to you.

Walmart Black Friday deal: Shark Robot Vacuum

Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $100 off this robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy.

Strong enough for households that have hairy pets shedding everywhere, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 offers deep-cleaning suction power to take grab all sorts of muck and dirt from your floors.

Its design incorporates 'angled side brushes' which let it get dust and dirt out of hard to reach corners, while a self-cleaning brushroll means you don't have to get your hands dirty with maintenance.

In addition, being a fully-automated smart cleaner, you can set it routines using your favoured smart assistant to assign rooms to be cleaned, and schedules to work to.

