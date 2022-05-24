PlayStation Days of Play sale begins May 25

Sony has just announced that this year's Days of Play sale begins tomorrow, May 25. If you've not heard of it before, it's a yearly event that features a wide range of discounts on PlayStation games, accessories and more for PS5 and PS4. A vast number of deals are made available at major retailers and the official PlayStation Store - and it looks like this year will be another big one.

Sony has shared a few key offers in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, as well as a long list of games that will be discounted until June 8. Some of these offers vary by region, so you'll have to check the store for yourself when the sale begins, but many should be the same no matter where you are. The retailer offers may vary too, but we'll be gathering the best of them right here from tomorrow. To get you thinking about what you might buy, these are some of the highlights:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Back 4 Blood

Borderlands 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Disco Elysium

Dying Light 2

Far Cry 6

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

GTA Trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy

Hitman 3

It Takes Two

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Outriders

Persona 5 Royal

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village

The Last of Us: Part 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: Sony)

Elsewhere, the Days of Play sale will also be a fantastic opportunity to pick up a new DualSense controller. Sony has announced that all colors - that's White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple - will be discounted for the duration of the sale.

Plus, the PSVR Marvel’s Iron Man bundle will be on offer for the first time in months. Not a bad pickup, but we'd be tempted to hold off for PSVR 2 if you own a PS5 or are looking to buy one as the new tech is coming soon.

A glaring omission in this original announcement is a deal on a PS Plus membership. One of these has been a regular feature of previous Days of Play sales, so we do expect it to be available from May 25. If there is an offer, it should be the usual 33% discount we see during major sales events. The only issue we potential see, though, is that the new PS Plus tiers are set to launch next month and that may alter Sony's approach to PlayStation Plus deals in this sale and in the future.

Whatever happens, we'll update this page tomorrow with all the best deals in the Days of Play sale as soon as it gets underway. Of course, we'll let you know if there's a surprise PS5 restock, too. So, bookmark this page and come back soon if you're after some cheap PS5 games, discounted accessories or a range of other PS5 deals. It's convenient timing from Sony, what with this year's Memorial Day sales in full swing, too.