Here are probably the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch SD card deals right now

With the Nintendo Switch gaming console bound to be one of the hottest items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday (PS: check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch deals page for the latest offers), one can expect related accessories to sell equally well.

Memory cards (otherwise referred to as SD, SDXC or microSD cards) are likely to be top of that list given the fact that the Switch comes with only 32GB onboard storage (compared to 825GB SSD for the Sony PS5).

Having extra storage capacity is therefore something that will come handy for carrying games around and as Nintendo recommends using one microSD card to save games, the bigger you can get the better it is.

In the UK

Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card £13.99 £10.98

You save £3.01 (22%) A fantastic deal for a spacious card from a vendor with a recognized pedigree. It is fast, waterproof and big enough for all your Nintendo Switch games. What's not to like!

In the UK, you can’t get a card cheaper than the Kingston Canvas Select Plus SDCS2/128 GB Class 10 microSD card, currently on sale at Amazon for a mere £10.98 including shipping (if you are a Prime subscriber); that’s about 8.6p per GB. 128GB is 4X the capacity of your Nintendo Switch. The Canvas Select Plus comes with a lifetime warranty, a free SD card adapter and you get a 5% discount if you buy four or more cards. It is a Class 10 UHS-I storage device which means speeds up to 100 MB/s and is IEC/EN 60529 IPX7 certified for protection against continual water submersion up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1m.

In the US

Teamgroup Go 256GB microSD card Teamgroup Go 256GB microSD card $29.99 $23.99

You save $6 (20%) A super offer deal for a big card from an up-and-coming manufacturer. It offers 8X the storage capacity of the Nintendo Switch and is speedy enough for our taste.