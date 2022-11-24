Henry Cavill's favorite Polar running watches are up to 33% off for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals are sweeping across every retailer online, but running brand Polar is having a Black Friday sale all of its own. For the uninitiated, Polar makes excellent running watches and heart rate monitors which are no-fuss, no-frills and used by athletes the world over.

Henry Cavill, better known as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, revealed his Polar running watch was the fitness gadget he “couldn’t live without” in an interview with Muscletech (opens in new tab) earlier this year. I also used the Polar Vantage V2 (opens in new tab) for over a year as my go-to fitness watch - when I wasn’t testing other watches, of course - but unfortunately, that’s where the similarities between me and Cavill end.

Right now, you can save up to 33% on Polar running watches and heart rate monitors (opens in new tab) in its Cyber Week sale. Below, you can find a selection of the best deals on offer in both the US and the UK, curated for your perusal

(Not in the US, or the UK? Scroll down for the best Polar deals in your region).

Polar running watch and heart rate monitor deals

US deals

(opens in new tab) Polar Vantage V2 running watch: was $499.95 now $399.95 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Polar Vantage V2. The V2 is Polar’s premium running offering, with an accurate heart rate monitor that can calculate running power on the wrist alone. Garmin and other brands require a separate heart rate monitor to calculate this metric. It lasts up to 100 hours with full GPS usage, and it supports multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for pinpoint-accurate tracking.

(opens in new tab) Polar Grit X Pro adventure watch: was $499.95 now $449.95 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Polar’s awesome adventure watch. The Grit X Pro boasts four stars in our review (opens in new tab), using Polar’s GPS smarts to facilitate adventuring. It’s tough, with a sapphire glass and polymer build, and it has the Polar Precision Prime heart rate monitoring tech that makes the Vantage V2 sing. An excellent Garmin rival.

(opens in new tab) Polar Vantage M2 running watch: was $299.95 now $200.97 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Almost the same discount as the Polar Vantage V2, but it’s a greater proportion of the full price of Polar’s mid-range entry, making it a better deal overall. Get most of the Vantage V2’s smarts in a smaller package, with up to 40 hours of training on a single charge rather than 100 and it’s only water-resistant to 30 metres. But that's still more than enough for most people’s needs, at half the price of the V2. Ideal for half-marathon runners.

(opens in new tab) Polar H10 heart rate monitor: was $89.95 now $71.96 at Polar (opens in new tab)

When it comes to pinpoint-accurate heart rate measuring, the H10 is what you need. More accurate than the estimations from most wrist-based watches, the H10 is perfect for serious runners and riders looking to get the most accurate measurements they can. Now save almost $20 on the total price.

(opens in new tab) Polar H9 heart rate monitor: was $59.95 now $47.95 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Polar’s older HRM isn’t dead tech: it packs 400 hours of battery life, Bluetooth and ANT+ connections. It’s not lauded as the ‘gold standard’ of heart rate monitoring as the H10 has superceded it, but there’s plenty to like here and it’s $24 cheaper than the H10.

UK deals

(opens in new tab) Polar Vantage V2 running watch: was £429.00 now £343.00 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Polar’s premium racing watch is also down in the UK, with £76 off the watch to bring it under £350 - an attractive prospect. If you’re a runner looking for a fitness watch to really level up your performance, Polar’s range of detailed running metrics rivals any of its contemporaries.

(opens in new tab) Polar Ignite 2 running watch: was £199.50 now £155.61 at Polar (opens in new tab)

This is a great buy for someone graduating from 5Ks into longer running and wants to up their game. This little watch provides lots of the metrics and accurate heart rate monitoring of its bigger siblings but in a smaller, cheaper package. A bargain for £155 if you’re a runner and worth picking up over one of the new Fitbits.

(opens in new tab) Polar Grit X adventure watch: was £369.00 now £258.30 at Polar (opens in new tab)

Save over £100 on the Polar Grit X watch, a good adventure companion with great GPS credentials. Normally, we’d recommend picking up a Garmin over the Grit X at full price, but for around £250, weekend warriors will find it tough to choose.

(opens in new tab) Polar Verity Sense heart rate monitor: was £76.50 now £61.20 at Polar (opens in new tab)

The Polar Verity Sense is designed to be attached to your arm to provide greater freedom of movement, making it ideal for other workouts in addition to running and cycling. Water-resistant up to 50 metres means you can swim and surf with impunity, and you can view your workouts in real-time.

More Black Friday Polar deals

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals