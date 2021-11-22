Get massive discounts on cloud storage before it's gone

When we used to carry around flash drives, our files were always in danger of getting lost or landing in the wrong hands.

Thankfully, cloud storage solved this problem for us. Now available with numerous options, we can store our files and be able to download/access them from any device, in any location.

This Black Friday, pCloud, one of the most trusted names in cloud storage, makes this an even more affordable service with discounts of up to 76% in one-time payment for the Lifetime Premium and Premium Plus plans.

This deal, which ends on November 28, gives users either 500GB or 2TB storage, shared link traffic, shared link traffic, fair sharing, shared branding, and trash history.

pCloud Best cloud storage deal pCloud Premium - $500 $122.50

76% off - One-time payment for 500GB of cloud storage, 500GB of shared traffic, 30-day trash history, and more.

pCloud Best cloud storage deal pCloud Premium Plus - $980 $245

75% off - One-time payment for 2TB of cloud storage, 2TB of shared link traffic, 30-day trash history, and more.

Aside from cloud storage, pCloud also offers convenience in other features. These include multiple file sharing options that can be performed via the pCloud apps and on the web, an in-app audio and video player, and TSS/SSL encryption for security.

Losing files is next to impossible when you back them up from Dropbox, Facebook, OneDrive, Google Drive, and Google photos. pCloud will soon be accessible on any device to make your files available at your fingertips.

Why is this a great deal?

The simple interface and loaded features of pCloud topped with an unbeatable performance make it one of the top choices in cloud storage.

For a quarter of the original price, pCloud is almost giving away a lifetime of 500Gb and 2TB cloud storage, making this deal simply one you shouldn't miss.