Get HostGator's best summer deal with up to 70% off

When it comes to web hosting services, HostGator holds a spot among the pioneers. That's why it's not a surprise that pros turn to HostGator to power their websites. This month, this trusted web hosting company is holding a summer sale, taking 65-70% off of their most popular hosting plans.

This summer sale, which runs from Monday, June 7th at 12:00 AM CST through Monday, June 14th at 11:59 PM CST, slashes 65% off of the shared annual hatchling packages and 70% off of the shared annual Baby & Business hosting packages. The sale also includes free domain registration.

For a budding business, establishing an identity and credibility in this new digital world is a must. A good website, coupled with quality products and/or services, is a surefire way towards any business's success. A reliable web hosting service will ensure any website remains competitive.

HostGator's stats prove it is one of the most notable web hosting providers around, and with each plan offering more than the promise of reliable service (with over 99% uptime), a respectable server speed that results in a respectable load time of 734 ms, world-class 24/7/365 support, security features, and a 45-day money-back guarantee, it's no wonder HostGator is preferred by many.

Why is this a great deal?

It's no secret eight million of today's websites are powered by HostGator. It's known for the free website builder that helps out any novice entrepreneur to build his dream website, as well as one-click WordPress installs, free website, free domain transfers, unmetered bandwidth, and disk space, free MySQL transfer, and many other features.

All of these features are offered in all of HostGator's plans- Hatchling, Baby, and Business. This deal offers access to all of these features (plus more in higher plans), coupled with unmatched customer support make HostGator one of the most competitive five-star rated web hosting providers, making this deal a difficult one to miss.