Get AMD's best graphics card for 10% off with this Amazon GPU deal

It's not often that we get to bring you graphics card deals, so when we saw the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX was on sale at Amazon for $1,241.56 (opens in new tab) (a 10% discount), we knew we had to bring it to you ASAP.

The Sapphire version of the RX 7900 XTX is a third-party card, so it starts off with a much higher MSRP than AMD's reference card, but Sapphire cards are popular among AMD fans, so its always a good day when you get to save some money. Featuring 24GB GDDR6 VRAM and DisplayPort 2.1 output, the RX 7900 XTX is one of the few cards really suited for 8K gaming on the market.

And considering how well the RX 7900 XTX stacks up against the RTX 4090, this card is sure to go fast, even with its premium pricing.

In our AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX review, we found that Team Red's flagship was the best graphics card for gamers both in terms of performance and value, but that was for AMD's reference card, which was $999.99.

For the Sapphire card, the list price on Amazon is $1,379.99, so even with the 10% discount, this card is still more expensive than the Nvidia RTX 4080. But given the difficulty in getting both the AMD and Nvidia reference cards at MSRP at this point, third-party cards are likely to be what's in stock, so the Sapphire RX 7900 XTX is still likely to be among the cheapest cards you're going to find right now,

