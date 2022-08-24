Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2

Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.

Before you jump in and lay down your money, though, you might want to read up a bit more on what each new device offers. We've given a brief overview of each one below, but you can also check out our early impressions of all three new Fitbit devices from Fitness & Wellbeing Editor, Matt Evans.

Now you've got all the info you need, take a look at where you can pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 just below. The current standout offers are from Fitbit directly, where you get six months of Fitbit Premium included (although that's down from the 12 months included before) as well as possible cashback and extra accessories depending on the model.

Fitbit Inspire 3 pre-orders

(Image credit: Fitbit)

In a lot of ways, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is very similar to the previous model. It's another simple and easy-to-use fitness tracker that's designed to track metrics such as heart rate, sleep and stress throughout the day. There are some newer features, though, including the latest stress management tools and menstrual cycle recording.

Sure, there's a new design too, but the specs and capabilities are mostly what we've had before. Still, this is the cheapest of the new wearables just announced and boasts a solid 10-day battery life, so it's definitely best suited to those with a casual interest in a fitness tracker.

Fitbit Versa 4 pre-orders

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch for the exercise enthusiast. It includes 40 exercise modes, a built-in GPS and a number of features that encourage you to reach your fitness goals. The big one is the Daily Readiness tracker: this gives you up-to-date information on your current condition to see if your body is prepared for a more intense workout or needs a calmer rest day.

Outside of exercise, the smartwatch has access to a selection of Google Apps that make your day-to-day life easier, including Google Wallet and Google Maps. You can also link your phone to get notifications, calendar alerts and more. It's a more mid-range choice for those who would rather avoid something like the Apple Watch 3.

Fitbit Sense 2 pre-orders

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the more advanced and comprehensive health and fitness smartwatch in the manufacturer's new lineup. It comes packed with premium features that can help with stress management, sleep tracking and monitor your heart health with the ECG app. That's alongside some everyday features including access to Google Wallet and Google Maps, as well as notifications from your nearby phone for calls and texts.

You get all-day body response tracking that can identify patterns that lead to stress - and then suggests how to combat it, including breathing exercises and meditations. Meanwhile, detailed tracking of your trips to the land of Nod breaks down the quality of your previous night's rest, shows how long you spent in each phase and suggest how your sleep could be improved.

As it's still early days since these devices were announced, we aren't likely to see any big discounts at this stage. That's why most of the pre-orders we've highlighted include free extras or cashback rather than straight money off.

Still, as time passes, we should see some reductions, especially on the older generation fitness trackers and smartwatches. Keep an eye on our Fitbit deals hub for all those latest bargains and follow our Labor Day sales hub for any potential offers during the upcoming holiday weekend.