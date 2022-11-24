Black Friday Secretlab deals: discounts on some of the best gaming chairs around

Secretlab is currently hosting its Black Friday sale, which sees you savings on some of the company's best gaming chairs.

Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 25, but Secretlab has gone early with its Black Friday gaming chair deals, meaning you can pick up some of the best gaming chairs around for a great discount.

It isn't just legacy models available in these sales either. We're seeing some of the lowest prices on the brand's coveted seat variants, with the most substantial discounts including the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic for just $484 (opens in new tab)/ £384 (opens in new tab) (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region).

The largest saving available currently is reserved for the previous generation, as the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA genuine leather is retailing for $749 (was $999) (opens in new tab) / £564 (opens in new tab) (was £964) (opens in new tab). While pricey, this is one of the more competitive rates given the materials used here. Yes, we're talking real-deal cowhide.

With that said, we had a lot of good things to say about the latest in the line-up in our Secretlab Titan review. The near-perfect 4.5-star write-up praised the construction and overall sturdiness.

What's more, the Titan line is available in far more materials, colorways, and branded options, so if our picks don't satisfy then you can check out the full list of savings available and choose the variant that's right for you.

Today's best Black Friday Secretlab gaming chair deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 | Cloud9: Was $569 now $389 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $180 - If you're after one of the biggest discounts available and don't mind an older model, this is the most affordable from the Omega classics line. We rarely see Secretlab gaming chairs under $400, so this offer is well worth considering this side of the winter sales events.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | Classic: Was $589 now $484 at Secretlab

(opens in new tab)Save $105 - This is one of the deepest discounts we've seen on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model in its classic variant. It is our number-one pick for the best gaming chair on the market at a price point rarely seen this year, too.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 | Stealth: Was $529 now $434 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $95 - The Titan 2020 may not be the latest chair in Secretlab's revered range, but it's certainly worth considering should you struggle to get your hands on the Evo.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | House Stark | Was $659 $524 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $135 - If you're a Game of Thrones fan then you may want to consider this Titan Evo House Stark edition, which is the perfect throne for any king or queen.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA Leather | $999 $749 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The largest discount is reserved for the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA model. While more expensive than other options, this variant gets you genuine leather as opposed to the usual Neo Hybrid synesthetic variety.



Today's best Black Friday Secretlab gaming chair deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega 2020 | Cloud9: Was £529 now £294 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save £235 - If you're after one of the biggest discounts available and don't mind an older model, this is the most affordable from the Omega classics line. We rarely see Secretlab gaming chairs under £300, so this offer is well worth considering this side of the winter sales events.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | Classic: Was £544 now £384 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save £160 - This is one of the deepest discounts we've seen on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model in its classic variant. It is our number-one pick for the best gaming chair on the market at a price point rarely seen this year, too.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 | Classic: Was £499 now £339 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save £160 - The Titan 2020 may not be the latest chair in Secretlab's revered range, but it's certainly worth considering should you struggle to get your hands on the Evo.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA Leather | Was £964 now £564 at Secretlab (opens in new tab)

Save £400 - The largest discount is reserved for the Secretlab Titan 2020 NAPA model. While more expensive than other options, this variant gets you genuine leather as opposed to the usual Neo Hybrid synesthetic variety.

More of today's best gaming chair deals

After more gaming chair deals outside of those offered by Secretlab? You can find some of our top picks at their lowest rates automatically pulled through thanks to our price comparison technology below.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals