Amazon PS5 restock confirmed for March 30 - here's all the info you need

Amazon will hold its next PS5 restock on March 30. Once again, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the restock – and it's all but guaranteed to sell out within minutes – so it's worth checking you're still registered, or signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial so you don't miss out.

It was announced on Twitter that the latest Amazon PS5 restock will start at 11am ET / 8am PT, when a number of PS5 Digital Edition consoles will go on sale. This version of Sony's latest console comes without a disc drive, so you'll have to buy your games digitally, but it's $100 cheaper. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured, though, so it's often a lot harder to get hold of during a restock event.

If you prefer the standard PS5, there's a strong suggestion this console will also go on sale at Amazon this week. A specific date or time hasn't been confirmed yet, but the restock should take place on or before March 31. It usually follows around the same time as the Digital Edition, so keep an eye on the store page from 11am ET on March 30 as well.

PS5 restock at Amazon (from March 30)

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Amazon

The PS5 Digital Edition will be in stock at Amazon from 11am ET / 8am PT on March 30. A very limited number of consoles will be available, with priority access given to Amazon Prime members. Remember, while this version of the console costs $100 less than the main PS5, it doesn't include a disc drive, so you'll have to buy your games digitally.

PS5: $499 at Amazon

Though it hasn't been confirmed in the same way as the Digital Edition, there's a strong expectation that Amazon will have the standard PS5 for sale on or before March 31, too. We suggest keeping an eye on this store page around the same time as the Digital Edition restock on March 30 in case it also goes live. We'll update you if we hear any news before then.

If you want to do a bit more research on Sony's latest consoles before this week's restock, we've got a PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition comparison guide that covers all the main differences between the two.

You can also take a look at any extras you might like to pair with your new console in our hub dedicated to all the latest PS5 deals. We also have more specific guides on where to find some PS5 game deals to get the best prices on the latest releases, a cheap PS5 controller if you want to get on some multiplayer action from day one and the best PS5 SSD deals to expand the storage space in your console for less.

And if you're not after the PS5? Well, we haven't heard much for a while, but we're still tracking all the latest Xbox Series X restock info in case you're still trying to buy Microsoft's latest console.