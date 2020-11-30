Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2020: all best bundles, consoles and games

Good news - the Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are now live, and we've managed to round up the best of them for you.

The best we did find so far was the Fornite Wildcat special Edition Nintendo Switch over at Walmart for $299 - but that sold out in minutes, so we're keeping our eyes peeled for any new stock during the Cyber Monday deals.

We're likely to see more tempting Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals today, so you'll want to bookmark this page for all the latest deals, so you don't miss a bargain as soon as it appears.

Bundle options have been particularly good on the Nintendo Switch Lite, with various colors and game combinations available. For the regular Nintendo Switch, any discounts that have appeared don't last long, and in the US, you'll likely be looking at a pre-order as more stock comes in.

We've seen some excellent bundles over the last few days, with an offer including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription proving to be one of the best Black Friday deals. That's one we're going to be keeping our eye on during Cyber Monday to see if it reappears.

So, if you're on the hunt for a great Switch discount, then keep this page bookmarked as we'll be posting all the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in both the US and UK right here.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals (US)

Nintendo Switch (Gray) with Mario Glassware bundle: $339.98: $299 at GameStop

Get the elusive Nintendo Switch with a set of Mario-themed glasses for the console's retail price – technically it's a bundle you're pre-ordering for December 15. This will sell out fast, and should make a great gift set. Also available in Neon. Arrives December 15

Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: $299 at Best Buy

Don't get too excited - this one is still only in stock at some stores to pick up. But for an elusive Switch this year, you've got to take what you can get, right? Maybe you'll be lucky and can get it nearby.

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card: $234.98 $218.99 at Amazon

You can spend a little less and just grab the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite with a 128GB memory card at Amazon. You're saving about $9 here, but considering the demand for Nintendo's hardware right now, any Nintendo Switch Lite bundles offering cash off are a blessing right now. In stock December 2

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case | 128GB memory card: $287.97 $239.97 at Best Buy

Save $48 - Best Buy has this full bundle costing $287.97 when purchased separately, and it's true you're saving some cash with this $48 discount, however it's worth noting that the 128GB memory card is available on sale elsewhere as well. It's easier to grab this all in one place, but this isn't as good a bundle offer as it appears at first glance.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is finally seeing some discounts thanks to Best Buy's Nintendo Switch deals. Perfect if you prefer a more traditional gaming experience when docked, this premium piece of kit rarely sees discounts through the year.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey: $99.99 at Walmart

Get one of the best Nintendo Switch games and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at Walmart with this bundle deal. The controller features HD Rumble, built-in amiibo function laity and motion controls.

12 months Nintendo Switch online + 128GB MicroSDXC card: $102.98 $34.99 at Best Buy

Add more space to your Nintendo Switch with this 128GB microSD card from SanDisk. You'll also get 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, so you can prove you're the best at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once and for all.

Save on storage Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: $52.49 $39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card: $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Need even more storage for your Nintendo Switch? Spend a bit extra, and you can get a whopping 512GB of storage. Price has gone up by one dollar, mind...

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of the best Switch games on the market, so we're very pleased to see Amazon has knocked $20 off the spooky game - saving you 33%.

Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles | Nintendo Switch: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on Lego The Incredibles for Nintendo Switch at Amazon. This is a fantastic family-friendly title for the Lego/gamer in your life.

Super Mario Maker 2 | Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

There's 33% off Super Mario Maker 2 at Amazon, meaning you save $20. It's a great game for creatives who want a crack at creating their own Super Mario levels.

Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening |Nintendo Switch | Digital Code: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $20 off Link's Awakening. While this is a digital code, and not the physical version, that won't make much difference unless you're keen on collecting physical editions.

Hurry! OUT OF STOCK Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle: $299 at Walmart

Walmart has stock of the Nintendo Switch right now - it's for the Fortnite Wildcat bundle, as you might have guessed, with dedicated art and a yellow and blue Joy-Con. A rare find on Cyber Monday - but it's currently sold out.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199 £189 at Very

A lot of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals are still going during Cyber Monday, such as the standalone handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite which is still £10 off at Very.

Save £30 Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey, Yellow, Coral) + Minecraft and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £259.99 £229.99 at Very

This is a fantastic deal if you're searching for a Nintendo Switch Lite in various colors, with two top titles bundled in. Save £30 before this deal disappears at Very.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing and Minecraft: £258 £239 at Currys

Not the best bundle we've seen across the weekend, but compared to the base price of the handheld-only Switch Lite (£199), you're essentially getting Minecraft for free here.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279 at Currys

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for at Currys while stock lasts – this unit has proved to be popular elsewhere. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, and is now in-store collection only.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | free Stealth carry case: £279.99 at Argos

This week's Nintendo Switch bundles aren't saving you a load of cash on included games, but Argos is throwing in a free Stealth carry case when you pick up a console this week. Stock is organized by location, so you may have two separate orders shipped to you here if you're out of stock locally.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow + Animal Crossing + Minecraft: £258.98 £239 at Currys

You can save nearly £20 on this great bundle deal from Currys. Pick up the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite and two great games in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £229 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing for just £229 at Currys right now - that's a good £10 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you've been waiting to get to your deserted island. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Purple & Orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con: £69.99 £63.99 at Currys

Save £6 on the purple and orange Nintendo Switch Joy-Con this week at Currys. This is actually the biggest saving of the bunch, but considering we don't see discounts on these controllers often it's a win. Plus, it also suggests that retailers are finally warming up to the idea of Joy-Con sales. Other colours are available for £3 off as well.



View Deal

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.

View Deal

Just Dance 2021 | Nintendo Switch: £43.97 £29.99 at Amazon

There's 32% off the latest edition of Just Dance at Amazon, so you save just under £14 and can get your boogie on to over 600 tracks for even less.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Nintendo Switch: £44 £39.99 at Amazon

This isn't a huge discount on Super Mario 3D All-Stars from Amazon - saving you just £4. But considering it's a fantastic family-friendly game, this isn't a deal to sniff at.

Need a new phone? Here's how to get a free Nintendo Switch

Huawei P30 Lite | Free Nintendo Switch: Virgin | 1GB data | Free upfront | £22 a month

While the deals mentioned above are fantastic, you can get a Nintendo Switch with a phone contract even cheaper through Virgin Mobile. Attached to the Huawei P30 Lite, you're paying just £22 a month. However, that's for 1GB of data on a 36 month contract. While you can up the data for a small cost, some may find the contract length a bit off-putting.

How to find the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

We brought you all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and will be keeping you informed during Cyber Monday, which should save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. We recommend bookmarking this page to find the best offers quickly.

The stock shortages of the past year have put Nintendo Switch deals in a difficult situation, which we saw again this year, but your best bet is to find the retailers who have had the strongest supply from Nintendo when consoles have been available.

In the US that's Amazon first and foremost, followed by Best Buy, but we wouldn't sleep on Walmart either. Over in the UK, Amazon has been one of the few retailers discounting the now widely available stock in recent weeks, but Currys and Very both have strong supplies of both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

This is going to be a hot item (stock permitting), so retailers will likely want to make a splash when November 30 does roll around.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final word in Nintendo Switch deals.

Are there Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals?

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock hitting the shelves, but it's been a challenge finding the console in the US. That definitely will be the case during today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

Plus, competition is going to be high, so even if there is availability, that reduced inventory may well be gone in seconds as well. If you're shopping in the US and you spot stock available at the usual MSRP, we'd go for it now rather than chance it on the day.

In the UK we've seen stock holding up pretty well, even during Black Friday, so that's a different story. We've seen strong inventory from Currys, Amazon and Very so it's likely there will be plenty to go around today.

Should you buy a Nintendo Switch on Cyber Monday?

Nintendo Switch stock has been difficult to find over the last few months, in both the US and UK. The US is seeing more frequent refreshes now, though if you do spot the Nintendo Switch priced at its usual $299 it might be worth jumping now. That said, if you're shopping in the UK, stock is much steadier.

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals be available?

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals typically see their biggest activity periods during the weekend itself, but we're expecting to see more today. It's a popular item, leading retailers to hold their flash sales for the moment of peak interest, looking to gain the edge over competitors with impressive bundle deals and other incentives. This is no typical Cyber Monday, however, and we'd keep your eye on offers throughout the day.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals - what to expect in 2020

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals look a little different in 2020. At the time of writing, the US is still seeing significant stock shortages, and the UK has only just received a steady supply. So what should you expect?

We're hopeful that US retailers will receive fresh units today for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, but we might not see as dramatic reductions in price as we'd like.

With demand surging and supply dropping, retailers won't need to offer much to make the Switch appealing, the units alone will sell themselves. However, they will still need to compete with other stores over the weekend so all isn't lost if stock does return. We're expecting more in the way of bundled games or accessories rather than long-lasting price cuts here.

Over in the UK, however, shoppers might have more of a chance to save cash. Stock is steady right now, so there's plenty of units coming in. This gives retailers more wiggle room to drop prices during Cyber Monday, but we may still see bundle offers taking up most of the shelves.

What about Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost is just $199/£199. That's the price with no games and there were a few modest discounts in 2019, bigger than we expected to be fair. You could typically save about $20 off the retail price.

At $100/£80 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console has been a hit. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console seems to ruin the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different and still selling well.

