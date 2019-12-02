Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals 2019: the best bundles you can buy right now

The Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are now live and this could be your final chance to take advantage of these reduced bundles. The Nintendo Switch and the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite don't get many discounts and given they will be amongst the most in-demand items this Christmas, retailers will be confident people will pay the higher prices after Cyber Monday ends.

So you're going to have to act fast if you don't want to miss out on the discounts. We'll be providing regular updates right here to keep you informed of the latest in-stock Switch bundles. If you're after something else today, then be sure to take a look at our roundup of the very best Cyber Monday deals for both the standard and Lite Switch models.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, so we know a good deal when we see one. and thankfully we're seeing better prices than last year in the US (which wasn't hard to be honest) and the UK scene is actually quite competitive too.

Top 5 live Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

You'll find our full selection of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the US and UK below, taking you right through the sales weekend and Cyber Monday too. So feel free to bookmark this page and check back often for the latest offers.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals (USA)

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card + controller: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart wants to give you a boost for your gaming this Cyber Monday. It's including a 128GB microSD card and an Ematic controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you can start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. The inclusion of the games is subtle. Add them to your cart, check your basket and you'll see the games included. View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8: Deluxe: $299.99 at Best Buy

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is an ace multiplayer game and an essential purchase on the Switch. Prices for it on its have crept up lately, so you technically are saving money with this bundle, but it's disappointing that the price isn't lower seeing how both the game and console have been around for a while now. Also available at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch: $298.99 at Walmart

However, if you need to pick up a Switch as soon as possible, make sure you opt for the slightly newer one as shown here with a battery that lasts longer than the original model. The old version costs the same, so this way is the best value option today. This deal is also available on the gray version.

Nintendo Switch | 128GB memory card | accessories pack: $334.97 at Best Buy

One of the first items we'd advise picking up with any new Nintendo Switch purchase is a decent-sized memory card and this bundle includes a massive 128GB one, which greatly expands the installed 32GB of storage you start with. The accessories pack includes a carry case, screen cleaner, USB power cable, and Joy-Con cases. Also available with the gray controller bundle.

Nintendo Switch Lite | carry case: $199.96 at Walmart

Decent Cyber Monday prices on the Nintendo Switch Lite are increasingly hard to come by now, but this one from Walmart includes a free carry case.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

This interactive Nintendo Switch bundle lets you add a Nintendo Labo kit to your deal for free. These kits are something a little different and involve physically building interactive toys out of the materials provided. Also available with the grey controllers instead.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Lego Jurassic World | carry case | Free Labo kit: £299.99 at Argos

Like the deal above, but with some great extras for just £20 more. Lego Jurassic World is a fun and family-friendly title and the carry case for the Switch will keep it protected when not in use and away from the TV docking station. Also available with the grey controllers.

Nintendo Switch Lite console: £199 £179 at Currys

Want the cheapest Switch console you can? That's the Switch Lite. It's handheld only, meaning you can't rig it up to a TV – and the £20 saving here isn't a huge amount, but it's still the cheapest we've seen it, and it should make that purchase a bit easier to swallow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Shield: £240 £227.98 at Amazon

Pokemon Shield is available with a Switch Lite, and we don't see this being beaten this year. If you don't fancy the yellow console, then the same deal is running on the grey edition as well.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals (USA)

Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Nintendo Switch | $49.94 at Walmart

Pokemon Sword or Shield | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.99 at eBay

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals (UK)

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

Grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos this Cyber Monday. The games on offer include Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rayman Legends, Hello Neighbor and many more.

Pokémon Sword | Nintendo Switch | £39.99 at eBay

This is currently the lowest price for Pokemon Sword in the UK. Picking this brand new game up for £40 is a pretty great deal but act fast, the Pokémon games aren't staying in stock long this Cyber Monday.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

Save £13 on the newly released Link's Awakening - one of our favourite Switch games of all time. It's unlikely you'll see the game cheaper this Cyber Monday.View Deal

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: Nintendo Switch | £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Sid Meier's Civilization VI | Nintendo Switch | £42.17 £25.93 at Amazon

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | Nintendo Switch | £36.99 at Currys

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessories deals (USA)

Nintendo Joy-Con: all colors | $59.99 at Amazon

Poke Ball Plus for Nintendo Switch: $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you're enjoying Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikahu! you might enjoy feeling even more like a Pokémon trainer with this Poke Ball Plus controller for Nintendo Switch. IT also comes with an in-game Mew.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

If you want one gaming headset for all your needs, the Kraken Tournament Edition works with computers, consoles, mobile devices, and even the Nintendo Switch. It also has a USB audio controller to offer THX virtual surround sound.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessories deals (UK)

Corsair HS50 PRO gaming headset | £59.49 £39.98 at Amazon

If you're looking more on the budget end of the spectrum but still want the best quality possible for your money, look no further than the Corsair HS50 PRO headset. One of our top picks for the year, these incredibly comfortable headphones are compatible with every platform and not only offer fantastic audio for their price point but also a noise-cancelling unidirectional mic.

What about the Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost just $199/£199. That's the price with no games and there are a few modest discounts for Back Friday, bigger than we expected to be fair. We've highlighted our favorites higher up this page.

At $100/£80 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console is proving to be a big hit already. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console really ruins the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different.

What about the 'newer' Nintendo Switch?

The box for the 'new' Nintendo Switch with a longer lasting battery (Image credit: Nintendo)

While we're not getting the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro anytime soon, Nintendo has recently released a slightly improved version of the Switch with a longer-lasting battery. This is the only change and it will eventually phase out the older version in stores.

The old version's model number was HAC-001 and the box featured a lifestyle image with a hand grabbing the console. While the new model number is HAC-001(-01) and the box has an all-red background and no hand (see above).

The new model is priced the same as the older one, so that's the one to go for if you have a choice depending which one is added to the bundles over the Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals events.

(Image credit: Future)

Which stores have the best Nintendo Switch bundles?

We're bringing all the best Nintendo Switch bundles right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. In the US, only a small number of retailers genuinely compete with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Amazon is, of course, a huge player here, but Walmart and Best Buy have been bringing the fight to the online megastore too with a few tempting bundles. Discounts haven't been particularly frequent, and many of the best deals sold out within a few hours. Best Buy, Newegg and Jet are ones to watch too as both stores seem to be capable of mustering stock around the Holidays.

In the UK Amazon isn't as dominant as in the US. Currys, Very and Argos have been running some great offers so far, aggressively undercutting each others' prices for your attention. And if it's not cut prices, we've see extra items being added to bundles to give a store an edge over the competition.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final word in Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

(Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock.com)

2019: the Switch's last 'easy' Cyber Monday

Despite being generally marketed as a family-friendly console (and it sure is), Nintendo's lineup of stunning first-party titles (seriously, check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games) has made it the must-buy console for many regular gamers – even those who already own a PS4 or Xbox One.

Given we're expecting brand new machines from Sony and Microsoft (with the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett respectively) towards the end of 2020, this could be the Nintendo Switch's last Cyber Monday with essentially no competition.

Yes, we're anticipating the Xbox One S and PS4 Slim bundles to crash under the $200/£200 barriers this year, but the numbers of people who want one of those consoles and haven't yet bought one must be small to say the least.

The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, is still a tempting purchase for most gamers yet to get one now the collection of games has built up more.