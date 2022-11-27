Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals 2022

Cyber Monday is almost here, which means there are lots of Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals already appearing. Some of them are holdovers from Black Friday, while others are brand new, but the result is the same: big-ticket handsets get hefty discounts and low-cost brushes become even more affordable.

The Cyber Monday deals are also a good time to pick up accessories like replacement brush heads in bulk, or jet flossers like Waterpiks. Electric toothbrushes are common holiday gifts, but they're proven by research to be more effective at eliminating plaque and keeping your teeth healthy then a manual brush, so if you haven't made the switch yet, it's a good time to buy for yourself too.

Popular brands include Oral-B, Quip, Philips and Ordo. In particular, discounts to watch out for are on Oral-B's state-of-the-art premium iO Series brushes and Philips Sonicare Diamondclean, as these are some of the best electric toothbrushes we've ever tried.

Below, you can find the best of the price cuts live right now, chosen by our experts. We’re updating this page all the time, so if you don’t see a deal you like, check back in a few hours.

Best Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals

Shop around in the US and the UK for the best electric toothbrush deals in your region, or scroll to the bottom for our live update on the best deals in your region.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush: was $141.42 Now $99.94 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Oral-B iO Series is one of the best lines of toothbrushes we've ever tried and the Oral-B iO Series 6 (opens in new tab) is no exception. It may be a few years old, but packing loads of smarts, five modes, and a travel case included, it's great value at just $99.

(opens in new tab) quip Electric Toothbrush with built-in timer and travel case: was $24.95 Now $19.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Accepted by the American Dental Association, quip's simple, no-fuss approach to cleaning your teeth takes a bit of choice anxiety out of the equation. No smart tech, no crazy stuff: just vibrations with 30-second pulses to key you to switch zones in your mouth, and a three-month battery life.

(opens in new tab) hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit, Sonic Toothbrush with Travel Case: was $44.99 now $15.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The cheapest way to get a smart electric toothbrush right now. The Colgate app is really good at informing better brushing habits for both kids and adults, and it comes with a travel case. Only downside is it runs on batteries rather than rechargeable, but one battery will last months.

(opens in new tab) Phylian sonic electric toothbrush with 8 replacement heads: was $49.99 Now $22.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A cheap and cheerful solution with a travel case, three hours' fast charge, a wall mount and eight replacement heads, this is a great value deal if you don't want to spend loads on a big-brand toothbrush. Excellent user reviews and Amazon's #1 seller.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige: was $399.99 Now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sonicare Prestige was named our best premium electric toothbrush, but you can save $100 off the asking price right now at Best Buy. It learns how you brush and ensures you adapt your behavior with SenseIQ tech which helps you get a dentist-worthy clean. Slick-looking travel case included.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0: was $179.99 now $130.00 at Bed, Bath & Beyond (opens in new tab)

Waterpik's combo brush and jet flosser is $50 off at Bed, Bath & Beyond. Drawing from the reservoir to eliminate particles of food and plaque with streams of water while you brush, it's a great buy if you have the sinkside space for it.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 1000 in white: was $69.99 Now $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This simple Oral-B brush has just a single cleaning mode and no smart kit, but it's rechargeable and does pack a timer. It's a no-frills brush for people who don't want to bother with all the usual gimmicks, and is over half price here.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of Oral-B's top brushes got four and a half stars in our review, (opens in new tab) with points off for the high price keeping it from earning that elusive extra half-star. Now the price has come down in line with other premium brushes, it's well worth getting this smart Bluetooth handset if you can afford it.

(opens in new tab) Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser White: was $69.99 Now $44.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Good money off this Waterpik jet flosser, which uses squirts of water pumped from the reservoir and out the brush-head to dislodge food, just like flossing does. 10 pressure settings and six brush heads ensure you don't damage your gums like disposable floss.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush with (2) Brush Heads: was $79.97 Now $59.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

An older vision of Oral-B's top-of-the-range iO Series 10, this brush is still great despite its age, especially at 25% off. Pressure sensors indicate if you're cleaning too soft (or too hard) while the round head and three-way micro-vibrations help to banish plaque and gum disease.

Should you wait for a Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deal?

No.

There's actually a bit more to it than that. The deals on right now are mostly holdovers from Black Friday, with a few new ones like the Oral-B iO Series 9 deal at Amazon. More will come, but the discounts are unlikely to actually improve in any meaningful way, so if you see a deal on a handset you like, in your price range, then you may as well buy today.

However, if you're waiting for a discount on a very specific model and you're not seeing it, check back in a few hours, as it's very likely to come down in price if it's not already.

(Image credit: Future)

When will the Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals start? Cyber Monday itself begins tomorrow on 28 November. However, you'll be able to find some good deals right now, as we're in that "gray weekend" period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The deals run right through, which is why we've highlighted all the discounts above which are live right now. The deals will end the closer we get towards midnight on Cyber Monday, but they're unlikely to get any better. If you see a good deal on an electric toothbrush or jet flosser, you're best off picking it up now rather than waiting.

How to choose an electric toothbrush on Cyber Monday

When it comes to electric toothbrushes, there are several distinct price levels. The most affordable brushes, which typically cost under $100/£100, have just a few brushing modes and intensities to choose from, and a built-in timer. Often, they'll also come with a standard plastic travel case to protect it on long journeys.

Sometimes, they'll also require replaceable batteries rather than having a built-in charging unit. If you don't have any special requirements around your teeth (for example, if you've got braces, or extremely sensitive gums) there's no need to spend more than this.

Moving up a band over $100, you come onto electric toothbrushes with a built-in pressure sensor. This is an extremely useful feature that warns you when you're pressing too hard, thereby helping you avoid damaging your tooth enamel or gums. It might also provide some basic smart functionality, connecting with an app to help remind you to clean your teeth and time you, and offer rewards.

Further up from that, you have smart toothbrushes that connect to your phone like the ones above but give real-time feedback on your brushing in a mobile app, using gyroscopes to tell where your brush head is in your mouth. That might sound like overkill, but it's a good way to improve your technique, particularly if the brush has a direction sensor that allows the app to give you guidance in real-time.

Finally. there are top-end smart toothbrushes that come with charging cases. These not only protect your brush on the road, but also keep it powered up when you're away from home. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is perhaps the best example, and is the closest you can get to an 'executive toothbrush'.

More US Cyber Monday deals