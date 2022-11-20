Best Cyber Monday standing desk deals 2022: outstanding deals have started

EDITOR'S NOTE: 19 NOVEMBER 2022 We are actively sorting through the deals we have received to share with you as soon as possible. Be sure to bookmark this page and check in regularly as we'll be updating deals as and when we receive the information. Collin Probst, B2B Hardware Editor

Cyber Monday may not be for another week, and Black Friday may come first, regardless, we want to bring any Cyber Monday deals to your attention as soon as possible this year.

We began to see some price changes in preparation for Cyber Monday deals as early as the beginning of November. All of the major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, John Lewis, and Newegg, have already reduced their prices.

With those reduced price tags in mind, there are very few days better than these to buy a new standing desk for your space. Whether you are buying for a home office, a cubicle in an office complex or you are buying for an entire co-working space, these Standing Desk deals for Cyber Monday are sure to be of interest.

We will keep this page updated with the best deals we can. So, bookmark this page and return back if you are wanting to go purchase a new standing desk during this season.

Cyber Monday standing desk deals (US)

Standing desks $100-$399

Standing desks $400+

(opens in new tab) BRÖDAN Electric Standing Desk: $1,499.95 $899.99 at BRÖDAN Save $600 - Use code "techradar" for an additional $50 off - This L-shaped desk is phenomenal for those needing the extra desk space and has a corner to give up. The electric legs work incredibly well, and the desktop has built-in power. This deal is incredible, and the bonus code drops the price even more for our readers. The sale will take place from November 24 - 29

Black Friday standing desk deals (UK)

Standing desks £100-£399

(opens in new tab) Flexispot E8 (opens in new tab)Standing Desk: £419.99 £319.99 at Flexispot

Save £100 - Flexispot E8 Frame and Bamboo Series Standing Desk is a seriously impressive electric standing desk overall. The desk feels solid, with excellent build quality and easy height adjustment. Integrated cable management, an additional drawer, and a premium keypad make this desk an impressive combination of capable and powerful. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

(opens in new tab) Flexispot E7 (opens in new tab) Standing Desk: £399.99 £299.99 at Flexispot Save £100 - Flexispot E7 Pro Series desk is all around an absolutely wonderful desk. It currently sits at the top of our Best Standing Desk (opens in new tab) guide with a five-star rating. This desk is sturdy, it is reliable, has an integrated wireless charger, and has a plethora of customizable options to make it your own. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

(opens in new tab) Flexispot EG8 (opens in new tab) Standing Desk: £449.99 £349.99 at Flexispot Save £100 - Use code "NOVEG8" for an additional £50 off - Flexispot EG8 Comhar is an electric standing desk with a keypad and USB ports. The desk's biggest drawback is that it doesn't have a cable management tray, making it more suitable for laptop users than desktop users. Charging and storing devices has been made simple by an integrated storage drawer and keyboard. This model has a glass top, while the EW8 has a wooden top. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

(opens in new tab) Flexispot EW8 Standing Desk: £429.99 £349.99 at Flexispot Save £80 - Flexispot EW8 Comhar is an electric standing desk with a keypad and USB ports. The desk's biggest drawback is that it doesn't have a cable management tray, making it more suitable for laptop users than desktop users. Charging and storing devices has been made simple by an integrated storage drawer and keyboard. This model has a wood top, while the EG8 has a glass top. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

(opens in new tab) Flexispot EF1 Standing Desk: £249.99 £179.99 at Flexispot Save £70 - Flexispot EF1 is Flexispot's most basic, single-motor standing desk with the premium keypad still attached. Where the EG1 opts for a basic keypad, this desk keeps the memory presets and the ease of use that comes with the higher-end keypad. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

(opens in new tab) Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: £219.99 £159.99 at Flexispot Save £60 - Flexispot EG1 is Flexispot's most basic, single-motor standing desk with the basic keypad. This desk does not have memory presets. However, this is a great option if you are looking for a phenomenal deal on an entry-level standing desk. If you are still looking for those memory presets and the premium keypad, check out the EF1. The sale will take place from 25 - 28 November

Standing desks £400+

(opens in new tab) Flexispot Q8 Standing Desk: £699.99 £599.99 at Flexispot Save £100 - Flexispot Q8 Standing Desk has built-in storage, an anti-collision function that stops the desk from moving if it comes into contact with an obstacle. It is adjustable-height computing while wirelessly charging your iPhone through the desk surface. It also has a built-in storage drawer which is quite uncommon on a standing desk. The sale will take place on 28 November

Standing desk Black Friday deals: our predictions

Where will you find the best Cyber Monday standing desk deals? Keep this page bookmarked and check back frequently to ensure you don't miss out on any of the best standing desk deals on Cyber Monday. If you want to go online to find your own deals, there are plenty of key retailers worth a look for standing desk deals, and we've highlighted some of our favorites earlier in this guide.

How to find the best standing desk deals

If you want to get the best deals on Cyber Monday, whether you're shopping for a new laptop, a new standing desk, or anything else, there are a few good general guidelines to keep in mind.

How can you be sure you're on top of things the best way possible?

Before the best offers start to surface, do your research.

When it comes to standing desks, you'll need to take some time to determine exactly which features you require and which ones you're willing to forgo in order to get the best deal.

What to look for specifically has been described below.

Beyond the actual desks, make sure you're prepared for the moment you sit down to purchase your new product.

How to choose the right standing desk

Before you spend money on a Cyber Monday deal for a standing desk, it pays to look over the specifications. Standing desks are specialized equipment that many people have adopted over the past couple of years. The height of the desk should be your first priority. It serves no purpose to purchase a standing desk if you can't stand and work comfortably at its maximum height. Consider the minimum height as well; you may need to sit down occasionally. Make sure the desk is large enough for your workspace and will fit in the designated space. You should also check the desk's weight capacity because you don't want to fill it with monitors only to discover that it cannot support the load squat desks.

3 best standing desks to look out for

When shopping for a standing desk, it pays to have an idea of the best models and brands beforehand. These are three of the best standing desks we've tested, so any Cyber Monday deals on them are well worth investigating.

(Image credit: FlexiSpot)

the best standing desk we have tested when it comes to build quality and functionality Type: Motorized | Height range: 22.8 - 48.4in / 58 - 123cm | Desktop size: 47.2 x 23.6 - 82.6 x 31.4in / 120 x 60 - 210 x 80cm | Lifting Weight: 355lb / 161kg Visit Site (opens in new tab) Build quality Overall functionality of desk Motorized legs Integrated wireless charger Can't move the integrated wireless charger

A high-end, height-adjustable standing workstation with a great curved workspace at a fair price is the Flexispot E7.

On the left side of the bamboo surface is a built-in wireless charger. The integrated wireless charger on the left side of the desk is one of these upgrades. While having this built into the desk can be very helpful in some circumstances, others may find it difficult to use because they can't move around.

All things considered, it goes far beyond what we'd expect from a standing desk. If you want to work in a calm, comfortable setting, don't forget to invest in a good office chair.

Read the full review: Flexispot E7

(Image credit: Uplift)

Uplift V2 Best overall standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 25.5 - 51.1in / 65 - 130cm | Desktop size: 42 x 30 - 80 x 30" / 106.7 x 76.2 - 203 x 76.2cm | Lifting Weight: 355lb / 161kg $570 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $589 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $669 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Excellent build quality Smooth and quiet motors Many size and color choices Lots of mounting points for accessories Expensive international shipping

One of the best standing desks, Uplift V2 is known for its stability and excellent build quality. Some standing desks have the potential to be a little unsteady, especially when extended to higher levels. However, uplift is very stable due to internal stability braces.

Dual motors enable the desk to adjust its height quickly, quietly, and smoothly. Anti-collision technology is also included (meaning if the desk is lowering and hits something – like your seat, or heaven forbid, your head – it stops).

There are numerous mounting points for accessories on the desk, and some really cool add-ons can be attached to it, such as an under-desk hammock (yes, you read that right).

Read the full review: Uplift V2

(Image credit: Branch)

Branch Standing Desk Best all-rounder standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 25 - 52in / 64 - 132cm | Desktop size: 48 x 30in / 122 x 76.2cm | Lifting Weight: 275lb / 124kg $699 (opens in new tab) at Branch (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Tallest extension level Stain and impact-resistant desk surface Easy to assemble 4-6 day delivery

The Branch Standing Desk is a functional piece of furniture with a lot to like. For one thing, it rises to the highest level of the desks in this comparison, and as Branch notes, this standing desk gives people up to 6-foot-8-inches of height a stable work surface.

The melamine desk surface is impact and stain-resistant, so spills and other mishaps shouldn't damage it. Additionally, the desk can be raised using two motors, and the lifting is very smooth. A three-stage column system also ensures stability, even at the highest levels that this desk can reach. You receive cable, and four memory presets for the various heights that are most frequently required.

Read the full review: Branch Standing Desk